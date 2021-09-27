‘You don’t deserve this’ · TV News

Former presenter of A Fazenda, Britto Jr. used social media to send a notice to Adriane Galisteu this Sunday (26). The journalist criticized the way Record conducted the expulsion of Nego do Borel on Saturday (25), accused of forcing a sexual act with Dayane Mello, and made a warning to the new commander of the reality show. “You don’t deserve this,” he wrote.

“Dude, Galisteu, where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director hasn’t even heard your opinion. Make sure he doesn’t use you as his ‘chic’ press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. This is also abuse, ok? And you don’t deserve it,” he said to the current host of A Fazenda 13, possibly referring to Rodrigo Carelli, the program’s director.

The communicator left Record in 2016 and was the owner of A Fazenda during the first seven seasons. During his command, the attraction had outstanding characters, such as Dado Dolabella and Theo Becker in A Fazenda 1, as well as Gretchen, Viviane Araújo (champion of the edition) and Nicole Bahls, who participated in A Fazenda 5.

Since he was fired, the presenter has become critical of the network’s work and has used his social networks several times to attack Carelli, also director of the network’s reality show core.

See Britto Jr.’s post:

Guy @GalisteuOfficial where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director hasn’t even heard your opinion. Make sure he doesn’t use you as his “chic” press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. This is also abuse, ok? And you don’t deserve it! — Britto Jr. (@brittojr) September 26, 2021

Adriane Galisteu gets emotional

This Saturday, Adriane was moved in her speech when she announced the expulsion of the funkeiro to the audience of A Fazenda 13: “There is a game rule that says: ‘Any attitude that could threaten or put into laughter the physical integrity of one or more participants may lead to expulsion'”.

“The understanding of Record’s production and direction was that Nego violated this rule by acting in a way that was not consistent with the game we intended and organized around here,” she said.

“By a legal decision of the channel, Nego do Borel is out of the program. I want to tell you that, after everything that happened, after all that, the message is worth it. When a woman says no, it’s no. drunk woman says yes, it’s also no,” concluded the presenter.