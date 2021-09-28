007 trivia about James Bond – Culture

Opening in Brazil for Thursday, 30, 007 – No Time to Die is the 25th film from the adventures of James Bond which, in six decades, has become a worldwide cultural phenomenon. Here are seven keys to the saga.

new hero

In the beginning, James Bond was a romance hero, with over 60 million copies sold worldwide. The spy was born six decades ago from the pen of British journalist Ian Fleming, who brought to the character his experience as a spy in the service of Her Majesty during World War II.

The first book of 007, Casino Royale, was published in 1953. It would be followed by another 13: Goldfinger, Dr. No, From Russia with love and a series of short stories. Fleming died at age 56 in 1964, just two years after the first film adaptation, The Satanic Dr. No.

25 movies

007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”, “007 – Permission to Kill”, “007 – Operation Skyfall”… With 25 films in total in the official saga, still produced today by the descendants of one of the historic Producers, Albert R. Broccoli, each generation has its James Bond cult.

the Golden eggs chicken

According to French journalist Guillaume Evin, an expert on the series, if we take inflation into account, the Bond films have already generated revenues of around US$ 16.7 billion.

Launched fifteen years before the arrival of Star Wars, the franchise is one of the most profitable in movie history. And each movie becomes a showcase for luxury goods, alcoholic beverages, cars and watches.

This year’s 007 saga became part of the e-commerce giant Amazon, which announced the purchase of the MGM studio for US$ 8.45 billion.

Six Bond

killed last year, Sean Connery was the first James Bond, in The Satanic Dr. No, and participated in the first six films. Connery remains for many fans the James Bond par excellence: virile, seductive and misogynistic, with an irresistible charisma.

The Scot was succeeded by five other actors: the Australian George Lazenby (the only one not born in the British Isles), Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

MI6, 007, Q, M

Her Majesty’s secret agent James Bond works for MI6, the British foreign intelligence service. The first “0” in “007” means he is allowed to kill; the second, which he has already done, and the 7 is his code within the service.

M. is Bond’s boss. Actress Judi Dench marked the history of the saga by feminizing this role between 1995 (007 Against GoldenEye) and 2012 (skyfall). Q. is Bond’s partner who provides him with the latest gadgets in fighting villains. And not forgetting Miss Moneypenny, M.’s private secretary, with whom James Bond doesn’t hesitate to flirt.

“Bond, James Bond”

The success of the saga is also motivated by its phrases that soon become classic. Among the most famous are “Bond, James Bond” and the secret agent’s taste for vodka martini cocktails, “mixed, not shaken.”

There are also all those phrases that denote “bond” of humor, a mixture of wordplay and machismo to be taken or not taken literally, depending on the season. Like when 007 says to the “Bond Girl” of “007 Against the Man with the Golden Gun” played by Maud Adams: “Miss Anders? I didn’t recognize her dressed.”

special weapons

Without his arch-enemies, Bond would be nobody: from the diamond dealer Goldfinger to the criminal organization SPECTRE, run by the infamous Blofeld. And to fight them off, 007 has an arsenal of devices as feared as they are bizarre: explosive cigarettes in With 007 you only live twice, Aston Martin cars with turntables, nail launchers and ejection seats, skis that fire bullets, laser watches.