19 Vale employees rescued from mine in Canada | Economy

Vale reported on Tuesday (28) that 19 workers have already been rescued from the Totten underground mine, in Canada, after an accident with an excavator on Sunday afternoon (26).

Thirty-nine workers at the Brazilian mining company were trapped in the mine that produces nickel in Sudbury, Ontario.

At the time of the accident, the workers were at a depth of between 900 and 1200 meters.

According to Vale, the forecast is that the remaining 20 employees who are still in prison should reach the surface “this morning” through a system of secondary exit stairs.

Accident at Vale’s underground mine leaves 39 workers stranded in Canada

Workers were trapped after an accident with an excavator shovel. The equipment was being transported through the access to the mine and it came off, blocking the “shaft” (vertical opening through which the installations pass) and thus preventing employees from leaving.

According to Vale, the employees were unable to leave the mine “due to damage to the axis that houses the means of transport (a kind of elevator) between the surface and the subsoil.”

Immediately after the incident, employees proceeded to the underground shelters as part of standard company procedures, according to the company.

The withdrawal of employees is being supported by Vale’s mine rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue. There are no reports of injuries.

According to the company, those who have already returned to the surface “are healthy and are eager to return home.”

Production at the mine is temporarily suspended.

In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel at the site.

Vale spokesperson talks about mine accident in Canada

Check out the full new statement from Vale:

Vale reports that the return of employees to the surface at the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada continues this morning after many of them successfully climbed overnight. Nineteen people have already surfaced earlier this morning and the rest are on their way.

On Sunday, 39 employees were unable to leave the mine due to damage to the axis that houses the means of transport (a kind of elevator) between the surface and the underground. While conditions on the axis were assessed, employees headed to underground refuge stations as part of standard company procedures.

On Sunday night, they began reaching the surface via a secondary exit ladder system.

“We thank the affected employees for their patience and perseverance and the mine rescue teams for their tireless dedication and support,” said Gord Gilpin, Head of Mining Operations for Vale’s Ontario Operations. “This has been an incredible team effort.”

The other employees are expected to surface this morning. Those who have already returned to the surface are healthy and are eager to return home.