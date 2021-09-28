25 million year old rare eagle fossil is found in Australia

Scientists have confirmed the discovery of an almost complete fossil of a 25-million-year-old eagle, which flew over South Australia in search of koalas – an incredibly rare find because of how well preserved it is, experts say.

The newly discovered species, Archaehierax sylvestris, is one of the oldest eagles of prey in the world, according to a study published on Monday (27) in the journal “Historical Biology”.

Paleontologists at Adelaide’s Flinders University unearthed the fossil in March 2016 in a remote outback cattle area during a research trip on Lake Pinpa in southern Australia.

Archaehierax is known as the largest eagle that lived in Australia during the Oligocene period, which dates from about 33.9 million to 23 million years ago, the study said.

It was smaller and slender than the wedge-tailed eagle, Australia’s largest bird of prey, according to the Western Australian Museum.

With feet almost 6 inches long, the eagle would have had the ability to grab large prey.

Scientists said it would have hunted an extinct species of koala, which was about the same size as those alive today, as well as possums and other animals in trees, the study says.

“The biggest marsupial predators at the time were about the size of a small dog or a large cat, so Archaehierax was certainly at the top of the chain,” said Ellen Mather, study author and postdoctoral candidate at Flinders University, in a declaration.

The partial fossil skeleton is made up of 63 bones, making Archaehierax sylvestris one of the best preserved species found around Lake Pinpa.

The completeness of the skeleton allowed researchers to determine where it fits in the eagle’s family tree, Mather said.

“It shows a range of features unlike any other seen among modern hawks and eagles,” she said. “She seems to have been her own unique branch in the eagle family.”

The fossilized bones reveal that the species’ wings were short for its size, which made it very agile and allowed them to dodge trees while hunting. Its legs were relatively long, which would have given it considerable reach.

Scientists have not said why or when the species became extinct.

The Australian environment during the Oligocene was very different from today. Lake Pinpa, where the fossil was found, was once a lush ecosystem covered in trees and forests, the study said. Today it is arid, dry and desolate.

Trevor Worthy, associate professor at Flinders University and co-author of the study, said in the statement that it is rare to find even a bone from a fossil eagle.

This is likely due to a number of reasons, Mather added, including that bird bones can be quite fragile, which makes them easier to break.

“Having most of the skeleton is pretty exciting, especially considering the age,” Worthy said.

Researchers have made a series of fossil discoveries in Australia over the years, shedding light on the diversity of species that roamed the Earth eons ago.

More recently, scientists have discovered that there was once a species of “flying dragon” that flew over Australia 105 million years ago.

The pterosaur was described by researchers as a “fearful beast” that snacked on juvenile dinosaurs.

In June, scientists confirmed that the 2007 discovery of a fossilized skeleton in the state of Queensland was Australia’s largest dinosaur. The dinosaur, nicknamed “Cooper,” was about two stories tall, and as long as a basketball court.

