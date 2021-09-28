39 Vale employees are trapped in a mine in Canada; rescue has started

The incident occurred on the afternoon of last Sunday (26), when the means of transport for the transfer of employees went out of its way, after an incident in the well. They were underground at the time of the accident and immediately went to the refuge posts, which is part of the safety procedures.
Vale also informed that it is maintaining frequent communication with employees.
Production at the mine is temporarily suspended.
See the statement from Vale:
Vale informs that, on Sunday afternoon, at the Totten mine, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the underground mine broke off, blocking the shaft and, therefore, making the means of transport for employees unavailable.
Thirty-nine employees at the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, are safe and mobilizing to exit the underground mine. Employees were at the mine at the time of the incident and immediately proceeded to the refuge stations as part of standard procedure. We have had frequent communication with them since the event. There are no reports of injuries and they have had access to water and food. The rescue team reached the miners and began moving via secondary stairway access. Rescuing employees safely and quickly is our number one priority.
In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel. Production at the mine is temporarily suspended and we are evaluating the necessary measures to resume production.