39 Vale employees are trapped in a mine in Canada; rescue has started

Thirty-nine employees at the Totten mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, are safe and mobilizing to exit the underground mine. Employees were at the mine at the time of the incident and immediately proceeded to the refuge stations as part of standard procedure. We have had frequent communication with them since the event. There are no reports of injuries and they have had access to water and food. The rescue team reached the miners and began moving via secondary stairway access. Rescuing employees safely and quickly is our number one priority.