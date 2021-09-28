3rd dose of Pfizer triggers antibodies in people vaccinated with CoronaVac

Seeking to increase protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the elderly and immunosuppressed people, numerous studies are investigating the effect of combining doses of vaccines. Now, a preliminary Uruguayan study has found that a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s immunizer against covid-19 in people who received two doses of CoronaVac triggers a 20-fold increase in antibody production against the virus.

The new study was presented, last Friday (24), by researchers from the Pasteur Institute (IP) in Montevideo and the University of the Republic (Udelar). Regarding the results, this is a “very significant increase in antibodies”, said Sergio Bianchi, a researcher at IP and one of the authors of the study.

Antibody level against covid-19 soars with booster dose from Pfizer, according to Uruguayan study (Image: Reproduction/iLexx/Envato Elements)

Study on Pfizer’s Vaccine Mixture with CoronaVac

Since the beginning of March 2021, the team of scientists has followed the evolution of the levels of specific antibodies against the coronavirus in relation to vaccines and doses administered in the country. It is worth noting that Uruguay is one of the countries that lead the application of the third dose in the world, since 24% of the population received three doses against covid-19.

This study involves more than 200 volunteers and is expected to last two years, and blood samples will be periodically collected from the volunteers. In one of the research subgroups, 57 people have already had their blood collected in four moments: before any immunization; 18 days after full vaccination (2 doses); 80 days, on average, after the second dose; and 18 days, on average, after Pfizer reinforcement.

In the first sampling, none of the participants had specific antibodies against the coronavirus, which was to be expected. In the analysis of the second sample, 100% of the volunteers had specific antiviral antibodies, but at different levels.

After the third sample, it was possible to observe an overall drop in antibody levels. Now, after the booster dose from Pfizer, the volunteers had an increase in antibody level, on average, 20 times greater than the level seen in the second sample. Now, the participants will still be accompanied, including for eventual covid-19 cases.

Data confirm the effectiveness of the third dose

This is the first evidence of a combination of two vaccine doses made by local research institutions. This “was a desirable result, but today we confirm it with the generation of national knowledge. It was essential to know how to evaluate. We are sowing things that will give us security and guarantees for the decisions taken”, said the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas, at a press conference.

As significant as the number of antibodies is, it must be remembered that other meters are important for the immune system, such as memory cells. But these were not considered in the analysis. Thus, the understanding of the level of protection of an individual obtained exclusively through this result is limited.

