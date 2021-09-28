74 year old woman, known as ‘Black Widow’, is sentenced to death after murdering her lovers

By Vanessa Oliveira on September 26, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Updated September 26, 2021 at 11:50 am

World – At 75, Isao Kakehi was in good health and in love. In 2013, he embarked on a new relationship with Chisako Kakehi, a 67-year-old widow he met through a Japanese dating agency.

Within two months, the couple got married, moved in together, and began an apparently happy life in Kyoto’s Muko town, making rice cakes to celebrate the New Year.

However, Isao Kakehi did not live to see the new year.

On December 28, he became the fourth and final victim of the Japanese assassin “Black Widow”.

Now 74, Chisako Kakehi is on death row for killing three partners and the attempted murder of a room.

The murders began in 2007, when she was 61 years old. She escaped suspicion, but with the death of Isao Kakehi, she came under investigation and was arrested in 2014.

In 2017, she was sentenced to death after one of Japan’s longest trials. An appeal to overturn the decision failed in June of this year.

“She used a dating agency to meet elderly victims, one after another, and poisoned them after getting them to trust her,” the judge said in the June ruling, according to public broadcaster NHK.

“A cruel and planned crime by the assassin,” said the station.

The case shocked Japan and warned of the dangers of online dating for seniors.

And it also raised the question of why a woman in her twilight years would start killing the men she intended to love.

With information from CNN