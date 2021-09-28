A doctor who drew a gun in a pizzeria would have hired R$1.2 million without a bid

posted on 9/27/2021 8:02 PM / updated on 9/27/2021 10:54 PM



(credit: Material given to the Post Office)

The radiologist accused of pulling a gun and threatening employees of a pizzeria on 205 Sul was denounced, in 2019, by the Public Ministry of the State of Maranhão (MPMA) for the crime of irregular bidding. In 2013, Thiago Zacariotto Lima Alves was the Health Secretary of Santa Inês (MA) and provided the contracting of various services, in the amount of R$ 1.2 million, without bidding, a crime provided for in Article 89 of the Bidding Law.

O mail had access to the MPMA complaint, which details the services that the doctor and a dentist, also denounced by the Public Ministry at the time, acquired without the proper bidding procedure during the terms of office. Between April 2013 and January 2014, Thiago, while he was Health Secretary of Santa Inês, contracted 19 services without prior bidding, which totaled R$ 1,223,013.53.

Among the contracts are the lease of a property on Rua das Laranjeiras, valued at R$ 42,500, the leasing of facilities and equipment at the Tomás Martins Municipal Hospital (R$ 658,680), accounting advisory services (R$ 147 thousand), services orthopedic doctors (R$ 34,450), purchase of printed graphic materials (R$ 72,150), in addition to other medical services provided in densitometry, tomography and mammograms, which totaled an expense of more than R$ 117,000.

According to the MPMA complaint, the expenses were incurred without observing the rules provided for in the Bidding Law, No. 8.666/93, with waiver and non-enforceability when this was not the case. Thus, the Public Ministry denounced the doctor and a dentist. The process is in court.

Threat

This Sunday night (26/9), Thiago drew a gun and threatened the owner and employees of a pizzeria in Asa Sul, after arriving angry at the establishment complaining about the alleged delay in delivering the snack through an application.

Videos taken by the report show the moment when the health professional pulls the gun and places it on the counter. According to the owner, who chose not to be identified, the doctor is a frequent customer at the establishment and usually places orders through the delivery application. However, last night, Thiago would have provided the wrong address in the app and, therefore, the order for two pizzas had been canceled by the app itself.

After the episode, the doctor left the establishment, at which point one of the employees reported to the boss that he had noticed something strange in the client’s waist and assumed that the health professional was armed. Suspicious, the owner alerted the employees so that, if Thiago returned, the DF Military Police would be called immediately. “There wasn’t another one, he came back and people called me. We called the PM and as I went downstairs, he started yelling that I would have to deliver the pizzas to his house.”

Videos from the establishment’s internal security circuit captured the exact moment when the radiologist pulled the gun from his waistband and placed it on the counter, in a threatening tone.

Investigation

The owner registered a police report at the 1st Police Station (Asa Sul) for threats. According to the deputy delegate of the police unit, Maurício Iacozzilli, the doctor will be summoned to testify this week. The case is still under investigation.

The article tries to contact the health professional, but until the last update of this article, there was no return. The space remains open for demonstrations.