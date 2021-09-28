‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘You are a shack breaker, and so am I’, shouts Rico with Tati | Television



Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco discuss – Reproduction/Record

Rio – This Sunday’s night was a riot in “A Fazenda 13”. Rico Melquiades, winner of the Fire Trial, did not like that Tati Quebra Barraco gave his opinion about the loss of R$ 7,000 by Erika to Bil during the recording of Hora do Faro. The funkeira said that, just as the farmer of the week lost money, Solange Gomes also lost a car. It was enough for the former MTV to argue that the funkeira had not been called into the conversation.

“I came to talk, can’t I talk? And you can get hurt, it’s your right. Total hypocrisy,” said Tati. Rico, taking his friend’s pain, countered. “Hypocrisy, nothing! Hypocrisy is for you to get into a conversation you haven’t called for,” Rico commented, raising his voice. “But I can get involved! Hey, love, are you bothering?”, asked the singer, also with a high tone.

“Yeah! Were you called in the conversation? I was in the conversation! I was, and you weren’t called”, reinforced Carlinhos Maia’s friend. “I arrived, what’s the problem? I got in! I get in whenever I want”, provoked the native of Rio de Janeiro.

During the shack, in addition to the changed tone of voice, the pedestrians laughed with curses given to each other. “That’s it, fuck*! I’ll go wherever I want,” continued Tati, who annoyed Rico even more. “Fuck*! Fuck*! Fuck* Fuck* fuck*!” he yelled. “Want to scream? I can scream too,” said the singer, while clapping her hands.

Rico started to clap his hands too and warned: “You’re a ‘shack breaker’, and so am I! Here you’ll find one just like you! She’s a shack outside, but here, she’ll find one! An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”

