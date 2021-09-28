A Fazenda: Liziane announces she will sue Erasmo Viana and Nego do Borel

Model Liziane Gutierrez said she will sue Erasmo Viana, her former colleague in confinement in RecordTV’s “A Fazenda 13”. According to Liziane, she was the victim of psychological abuse by the fitness influencer.

In addition, the ex-peoa also filed a lawsuit against Nego do Borel. “I suffered psychological pressure and exclusion within the confinement. I heard harsh words, I was treated rudely and coldly several times. They wanted to make me feel guilty for mistakes that weren’t mine and once again downplay the woman’s voice or diminish our strength. I won’t shut up, I’m already tired!” she wrote on Instagram.

“We are going to face this misogyny and structural machismo. As you already know, I’m filing a lawsuit against funk player Nego do Borel for having bullied and hurt my moral integrity in the reality show. I’ve already met with the lawyers and we also have all the videos and evidence of what Erasmo Viana committed to me, all the psychological abuse I went through on the program”, he said.

“If there is a victory, I will donate the amount to institutions and NGOs that support women who are victims of psychological, material, sexual or physical violence. Don’t be silent, let’s get together because together we are stronger”, said the model.

