A study shows that the 3rd dose of vaccine increases the number of antibodies by 20 times

Study shows an increase in antibodies (Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil)

A study in Uruguay showed that boosting with Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine increased up to 20-fold the level of antibodies in people immunized with the full Coronavac regimen.

The preliminary research was carried out by researchers from the Pasteur Institute, at the University of the Republic.

Uruguay has 3.5 million inhabitants, and 72% of the population has already been vaccinated with the complete regimen of Coronavac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca, while 24% have already received the booster dose.

The research, which involves more than 200 volunteers, will last two years and provides for periodic blood sampling from the participants.

The study was published in the local newspaper El Observador and showed that, in a first subgroup, 57 people had their blood drawn on four occasions: before being vaccinated, 18 days later, 80 days on average after the second dose of Coronavac and 18 days on average after the reinforcement, from Pfizer, according to Portal R7.

The researchers found that after the booster dose, all participants had an average increase in antibody level 20 times greater than that seen in the second collection.

“It was a desirable result, but today we confirm it with the generation of national knowledge. It was essential to be able to evaluate (the effect of the combination of vaccines)”, said the Minister of Public Health of Uruguay, Daniel Salinas, to the newspaper El Observador.