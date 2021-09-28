Accident at a Vale mine in Canada leaves 39 employees trapped underground; everyone is doing well – Economy

An accident in a mine in the Valley in Canada left 39 mining company employees trapped underground. According to Vale, the accident occurred on Sunday, 26, at the mine in totten, located in the city of Sudbury, north of Toronto. The company stated that the rescue work has already started and that everyone is doing well.

“Everyone is safe, with access to water, food and medicine. Employees will leave through a secondary exit ladder system with the support of the company’s rescue team,” the company says in a statement.

A company spokeswoman told the newspaper Toronto Star that employees are in different mine refuges located between 900 and 1,200 meters deep. The company also said it hopes to rescue everyone tonight. According to the newspaper, the union that represents part of the workers trapped in the mine said it is optimistic about the safe rescue of workers. One of the union representatives stated that the workers are communicating with family members and with the teams that carry out the rescue.

According to Vale, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the means of transport for transferring employees went out of its way, after an incident at the well. According to the miner, the employees were underground at the time and immediately went to the refuge posts as part of normal procedures.

“On Sunday afternoon, at the Totten mine, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the underground mine broke off, blocking the shaft (openings for the passage of pipes) and, therefore, making the means of transport for employees unavailable”, points out the company.

The company says it maintains frequent communication with them since the incident, and that there are no reports of injuries, in addition to having access to water and food.

“The rescue team reached the miners and started moving via secondary ladder access. Rescuing employees safely and quickly is our number one priority,” says Vale.

In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel. Production at the mine is temporarily suspended and the company says it is evaluating the necessary measures to resume production. The mine opened in 2014 in the region and today employs 200 people.