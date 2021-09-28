Accident at Vale’s underground mine leaves 39 workers trapped in Canada; rescue was started | Economy

The miner Vale plans to rescue this Monday all 39 workers who have been trapped in the Totten underground mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, since an incident on Sunday afternoon, the company said in a press release.

According to Vale, an excavator that was being transported in the access to the underground mine came off, blocking the “shaft” (vertical opening through which the installations pass) and, therefore, making the means of transport for employees unavailable.

Employees will leave via a secondary exit ladder system with the support of Vale’s rescue team, which has already reached the miners and started moving, according to the company.

Canada: 39 Vale employees are trapped in a mine after an accident

“No one is hurt, which is our number one concern, and workers have had and continue to have access to water, food and medicine,” the company said.

Immediately after the incident, employees went to the shelters as part of the planned procedures, according to the company, which highlighted that it has been in frequent communication with them since the incident.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of these employees and will provide new updates as they become available,” he said.

In the first six months of 2021, the Totten mine produced 3,600 tonnes of nickel, Vale said, adding that production at the mine is temporarily suspended.