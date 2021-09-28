Activision Blizzard Reaches $18 Million Settlement After New US Government Prosecution

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The US Commission on Equal Employment Opportunity (EEOC) joined a string of US agencies filing suits against Activision Blizzard on Monday, alleging that the publisher subjected its employees to sexual harassment, discrimination by pregnancy and/or related retaliations.

The EEOC, in its opening statements, pointed out that its investigation of Activision Blizzard began in September 2018. The commission alleges that “some employees complained of sexual harassment” and that Activision Blizzard “knew or should have known” of these complaints, but that the company “failed to take corrective or preventive measures. Since the Defendants knew or should have known about sexual harassment [eles] failed to take effective and prompt corrective actions reasonably calculated to end the harassment.”

The lawsuit filed by the EEOC is different from the lawsuit filed by the California Department of Employment and Housing Justice (DFEH) in July this year or the recently announced investigation filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Activision Blizzard announced shortly after the complaint was filed that it had reached an agreement with the commission “to resolve the allegations and strengthen policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination in the company’s workplace.”

As part of the deal, Activision Blizzard said it had pledged to establish an $18 million fund “to compensate and bring justice to eligible claimants.” Money not used to financially compensate claimants will go to “charities that support women in the video game industry or promote greater awareness of issues involving harassment and gender equality as well as diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives in companies, as approved by the EEOC”, publisher said.

That deal follows a statement last week by Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick that the company was “communicating with regulators,” including the EEOC, the National Council on Labor Relations (which accused the company of violate federal employment laws in another complaint), and the California DFEH “with the aim of improving its workplace policies and procedures and ensuring they comply with the law”.