Adriana comments on the Corinthians reformulation after leaving and does not hide possible new casualties

Despite winning the Brazilian Championship last Sunday night, Corinthians had to reform in the middle of the current season after losing three important names in the team, two of them in attack. A piece from this sector, Adriana told about the “reconstruction” of the team and did not hide possible new exits – including her own.

In less than a month, the Alvinegra team lost forwards Giovanna Crivelari and Gabi Nunes, essential pieces of Arthur Elias’ work. Thus, the team had to restructure with the season already underway, and it has done the job. One of the most important names in this sector of the field, Adriana told how this process was for the cast.

“Look… we know it’s hard to lose two great athletes like them, but we know the quality of our squad. A very strong cast, with important pieces, that regardless of who plays, will do it. We prepare for these moments (when we need to play), we know that the team is very good and we have seen it. Proposals will come up and we have to know how to deal with it”, he told, in an exclusive interview with My Timon.

“We ended up losing Nunes and Crive in such a short time, but there are Portilho, Miriã, Bianca, other girls who manage to play the role very well and Arthur gives this confidence. So it’s difficult, but we have to know how to deal with it. At any time other girls can go, me, Vic herself, many girls can leave and they have to be prepared for that too, not only arrivals, but also departures“, completed the shirt 16 shortly thereafter.

Adriana is in her fourth season with Corinthians and she didn’t hide that this could also be her last. Two-time Brazilian and São Paulo champion by Timão, the shirt 16 spoke about the possibility of leaving the club alvinegro and about the dream of “being happy abroad too”.

“Look… it’s hard (to talk about it), huh. Hard to say no and yes (about leaving or staying). I have enormous affection for Corinthians, but we have to take advantage of opportunities. I think so. I don’t know what it’s going to be like after this year, the end of the year, it could even be after the Brazilian Nationals. I can’t give you an answer, I leave it to my manager to solve this part, but that’s how I say it, you have to be very frank and very open, if something comes up, we’ll talk to Arthur and Cris so that it’s common. agreement, right, don’t be bad for me or for them. That we can always have this partnership that we had, regardless of leaving or staying,” explained the Corinthians fan.

“That’s right, I’ve been here for four years, my life, bro.. Absolutely, that’s what I think (you have to be happy out there). That’s what I told Nunes, she’s a spectacular player, I was with people for a long time, is a great friend. But that’s it, you have to take advantage of the opportunities and be happy out there too“, ended soon after.

