Advent and Softbank lead BRL 1.15 billion investment in e-commerce startup

SAO PAULO – The national e-commerce gained, on average, 789 new online stores per day in 2020. And, even with the reopening of physical retail, the number of companies in the “dot com” continues to grow. The country has already reached 1.59 million online stores, according to a survey by companies PayPal and BigDataCorp. The startup Merama is eyeing this scenario and has just lined their pockets to go shopping.

The company is focused on buying majority stakes from brands that already profit from digital sales, but could earn much more if they were professionalized. Just five months after raising US$ 160 million, Merama announced this Tuesday (28) a round of US$ 225 million (R$ 1.15 billion). The investment was led by funds such as Advent — which has already invested in Ebanx — and SoftBank — an investor in MadeiraMadeira, Olist, Petlove, Rappi and VTEX.

“We seek to be the largest company of products in digital platforms in Latin America”, summarized Renato Andrade, one of the co-founders of Merama, in an interview with From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney. This ambition translates into the projected revenue of Merama’s partner stores: US$ 250 million in 2021.

Focus on entrepreneurs of marketplace

Merama was created by five entrepreneurs (Sujay Tyle, Felipe Delgado, Olivier Scialom, Renato Andrade and Guilherme Nosralla), part of them with experience in founding and managing other companies and the other part with experience in consulting. Andrade and Nosralla are the only Brazilians among the five.

They looked for references with the American Thrasio, created in 2018, and Perch, founded in 2019. Both buy and transform virtual stores on Amazon. Thrasio raised $2.4 billion in investments, while Perch raised $909 million. For Merama entrepreneurs, knowledge of the region can be a barrier to entry.

“the big ones players rather, they opted for expansion into Asia and Europe. So, we reach more brands with less competition”, says Norralla. “In December 2020, we saw Thrasio raising investment. we set up a pitch deck and we went to talk to funds to start our own business.”

Merama started in January this year with simultaneous offices in Brazil and Mexico. The startup seeks, buys a majority share and develops brands that sell products and operate in marketplaces such as Amazon, Americanas SA (formerly B2W), Magazine Luiza, Mercado Livre and Via Varejo.

In addition to Brazil and Mexico, the business already operates in countries such as Chile, Colombia and Peru. “We are partners in marketplaces, which work as a channel to convert potential customers and deliver products. We professionalize the brands that operate on these platforms”, says Andrade.

Merama advocates an intermediate model between creating brands and acquiring 100% of third-party brands. “We could launch our own companies and act like a P&G or a Unilever. We could also do a full aggregation of brands like Thrasio. We chose to adapt the model and became partners with the entrepreneurs”, says Andrade.

“Thrasio manages to take the entrepreneur out on the first day after the acquisition. In Latin America, those who grow a brand are practically heroes. The import and sale process is tax-complex and many entrepreneurs trade on different platforms. We need these sellers, and they also don’t want to sell 100% of their store because they are growing”, explains Nosralla.

To get a majority stake, Merama promises to at least double the size of the stores acquired. Brands receive support for forecasting demand and inventory; management of sales channels, including in other Latin American countries; and digital marketing on marketplaces or own e-commerce sites.

Merama looks at three points before investing: successful entrepreneurs, good products and financial sustainability. Companies need to present a positive Ebitda. “Merama was born as a profitable startup. We only buy brands that are already profitable and we leverage their growth”, says Nosralla.

These virtual stores operate in segments such as cosmetics, electronics, sports, supplements and household items. They usually earn from R$ 20 million annually, with a range that goes from R$ 1 million to R$ 300 million.

“The complexity of companies is great in Latin America. As the diligence effort is practically the same regardless of size, we make fewer deals with larger sizes,” says Andrade. Since January this year, Merama has already bought a majority share in more than 30 brands. Competitor Valoreo also works with the purchase of e-commerce brands in Latin America, but looks to smaller businesses, with annual sales starting at R$ 2 million.

Investment and billing

Merama had received a series A contribution five months ago. The $160 million investment was made by funds such as Valor Capital, Maya Capital and Monashees. It also featured angels such as Daniel Scandian (MadeiraMadeira), Fabien Mendez (Loggi) and Guilherme Bonifacio (iFood). “We thought that our next round would come 12 to 18 months after the A series. But our model requires capital to establish partnerships with brands. We have doubled in size in the last five months, so we needed money to continue growing”, says Andrade.

This time, funding was led by Advent and SoftBank funds. Former investors and Globo Ventures followed the series B round. “Now we have investors in growth stage [estágio de crescimento, para startups mais maduras]. Remember that Advent invested in Thrasio, and SoftBank invested in Perch. Globo Ventures uses its experience in digital and traditional media as a business growth lever”, says Nosralla.

Merama projects accumulated sales of its stores of US$ 250 million in 2021 – the estimate was US$ 100 million at the time of series A. The profit margin of these businesses is in two ranges, depending on their sectors: between 15% at 18% and between 25% and 30%.

This billing will be driven by series B. R$1.15 billion will go to three fronts: acquisitions; working capital to support the import payment and sale cycle; and internal costs such as staff and development of brand support technologies. Merama has 110 employees. “We generate cash with stores from day one. But, with foreign capital, we can buy more stock so that the brands can reach 100%, 150% growth”, says Andrade. Although currently focused on 100% digital businesses, Merama does not rule out investing in physical operations in the future. But opportunities in the growing e-commerce market are not lacking: the startup has about a thousand qualified companies on its list of potential acquisitions.

