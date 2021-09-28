Afghanistan: family explains why it prefers the Taliban in power

  • jeremy bowen
  • BBC Middle East Editor in Helmand

Shamsullah, the son and Goljuma
Goljuma (right) praised the Taliban and said: ‘Women like me are not like the women of Kabul’

The interior of the house, built with mud bricks, was cool, clean and peaceful. A man named Shamsullah, with a young son clinging to his leg, escorted the visitors to a room he uses for reception.

A rug covered the floor and pillows were positioned along the thick walls. Some decorative objects were on display, such as a small cupboard with half a dozen colored glass bottles. But the family is poor and almost all of their possessions were destroyed or looted in the last 20 years of war.

The house was a refuge from the hot sun and dusty air outside. It was surrounded by high mud walls, like all the family homes in rural areas that became battlegrounds in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Inside the house, they were ready to harvest a few more cotton balls to add to the burden Shamsullah had already taken from the fields outside.