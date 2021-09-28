After audio from Maraísa, Marília Mendonça confirms that she ended up with Murilo Huff for the second time; listen

It’s over… The relationship between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff has come to an end, once again. The two are daddies of little Leo, aged 1 year and 8 months. In early 2020, the sertanejos had already decided to put an end to the relationship, but they spoke again after a few months and resumed the relationship. The singer confirmed the end of the column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Earlier today, Fábia Oliveira had released an audio of the group of “Patroas” – a trio formed by Marília and Maiara & Maraisa – in which Maraisa already delivered that all the singers were in the same “vibe”, that is, single. “I don’t wish anyone harm, okay? But I’m really happy that we’re in the same vibe now. Everyone in the same mood, everyone in the same way, free, light and loose… May it continue like this“, shot the artist.

In audio, Maraisa reveals that Marília Mendonça’s relationship went up on the roof pic.twitter.com/aYETYQ1deM — Fábia Oliveira (@OliveiraFabia_) September 28, 2021

In early September, Marília and Murilo traveled to Mexico, and posted many photos and stories together during the tour. However, shortly thereafter, the relationship fell apart and they decided to go their separate ways. Followers had already noticed that they were interacting little on social media. This Tuesday, the sertaneja erased her romantic records with her ex. So far, neither has spoken out in their profiles about the breakup.

The artists had a discreet relationship during the almost 3 years they were together. In July of last year, they had decided to break up because of constant bickering. On July 20, Marília used her Instagram to comment on the breakup of her relationship with Huff. Speculation that the couple had separated gained traction on the 17th, after the two stopped following each other on social media and deleted the photos together from Instagram.

Continues after Advertising

At the time, the Extra newspaper even reported that the relationship had ended because of jealousy of the singer, who had discovered an alleged exchange of messages between the boy and another woman. In a series of videos published in Stories, the blonde denied the news, denied any betrayal by the singer and asked for more empathy from the public. At the end of November, the two talked and decided to return, information that was confirmed to the hugogloss.com by the artist’s advice. May both be happy in this new phase!