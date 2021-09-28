After Bolsonaro’s criticisms, Petrobras reacts: Everything that exceeds R$ 2 is not our responsibility | Economy

Petrobras reported on Monday (27) that it is responsible for only R$ 2 in the composition of gasoline prices. In a press conference organized hastily, after criticism by President Jair Bolsonaro, the state-owned company emphasized, through a video, that “Everything that exceeds R$ 2 is not Petrobras’ responsibility”.

“We have a presence and monitoring in various bodies. This gives us comfort to know that Petrobras has very robust governance,” said Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of the state-owned company.

At the press conference, Silva e Luna also stated that Petrobras is responsible for producing and refining the fuel. After that, “she doesn’t manifest anymore”.

2 of 3 Gasoline price composition, according to Petrobras — Photo: Reproduction Gasoline price composition, according to Petrobras — Photo: Reproduction

“We understand that this [aumento de preços] is with the government, Ministry of Mines and Energy, [Ministério da] Economy and with the Civil House”, he reinforced.

Asked about the variation in the value of fuels, Silva e Luna said he is still monitoring the value of Brent oil, but that this issue is more geopolitical than the market.

“There is no change in Petrobras’ pricing policy. We continue to work in the same way we always work,” he guaranteed.

3 of 3 Composition of LPG price, according to Petrobras — Photo: Reproduction Composition of LPG price, according to Petrobras — Photo: Reproduction

The Petrobras press conference was held after President Bolsonaro’s criticism of the increase in fuel prices this Monday (27). “Nothing is so bad that it can’t get worse,” President Bolsonaro said in a speech during a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto.

Bolsonaro made the statement at the ceremony commemorating the thousand days of government, which was attended by ministers and parliamentarians from the base of the government.