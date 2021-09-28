After cancer, I had fibrosis in the vagina and I can’t have sex. Do you have a solution? – 09/28/2021

After cervical cancer, I developed fibrosis in the vagina and I can’t have sex. Do you have a solution?

Yes he has. There are procedures that can improve this condition, such as gynecological physiotherapy, vaginal dilators and creams, especially those containing estrogens. In more extreme cases, surgery to reconstruct the vagina may be indicated.

The act of promoting the dilation of the narrowed area leads to an improvement in tissue elasticity. On the other hand, topical estrogen improves tissue distension and lubrication of the vaginal region. Some newer techniques using laser and radio frequency have also shown increasingly promising results.

The ideal, at this time, is for you to contact your gynecologist so that the professional can make a better assessment of the fibrosis, and thus, indicate the most appropriate treatment.

Also called stenosis, this narrowing of the vaginal canal is quite common in women who undergo radiotherapy as a treatment for cervical cancer, especially if they do not undergo vaginal physiotherapy post-therapy. What happens is that, as the tumor regresses, by the action of radiotherapy, fibrosis forms, which is a scar, a stiff, narrow tissue, with different elasticity than usual and that does not produce lubricating secretion.

Stenosis keeps the vagina short in its circumference and depth, which prevents penile penetration. There is also difficulty in having sexual intercourse due to the dryness of the vaginal canal.

It is worth knowing that radiotherapy is indicated when the cancer is already at an advanced stage. For this and other reasons that every woman needs to be up to date with gynecological exams. In this way, it is possible to reach earlier diagnoses and more effective treatments with lower complication rates.

