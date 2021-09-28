After expulsion, Nego do Borel cries when talking about his friends

After the controversial expulsion of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Nego do Borel shared a video at dawn today talking about how he misses the men from the rural reality show. In tears, the singer mentioned his relationship with his confined friends.

Ca*** never miss men so much, bro. So much man together. I miss Gui, Mussunzinho, Vitão, Erasmo… I miss them, bro. I can’t even see their photos. The video of Tiagao crying because of me.

Nego do Borel continued his outburst, stating that his colleagues were instructed not to relate to him, but even so, he managed to win them over.

Like, the guys came in and were instructed not to come near me and when you see that you arrive at the place and conquer the person, even with all the difficulty…

, declared the ex-fiancé of Duda Reis in the midst of crying.

The singer ended the video reaffirming how much he misses his friends and sharing the moment when Tiago Piquilo appears crying, to the sound of the song “Trem Bala” by Ana Vilela.

first public appearance

Yesterday, Nego do Borel posted a video on his Instagram profile saying he “wanted to understand the expulsion” – even the station releasing a note explaining that it mobilized “a multidisciplinary team” to analyze the denounced images, in addition to listening to Dayane and the other pedestrians to ” fair decision-making”.

Soon after, the singer visited a mall in the West Zone of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Then, he was seen at a bar with friends in the Leblon neighborhood, in the South Zone of Rio, talking and being hugged by some of his colleagues.

The singer chatted with friends in a bar in Leblon; yesterday, he said he does not understand the reason, claims to be innocent, says he saw no evil and talks about committing suicide. Image: Rodrigo Adao / AgNews

