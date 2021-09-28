After Marcão’s arrival, Fluminense is the team that scored the most points in the Brasileirão | Rio de Janeiro

The victory over Bragantino last Sunday consolidated the good phase of Fluminense under the command of Marcão in the Brazilian Championship. The coach is unbeaten in the competition this season. There are 4 wins and 3 draws in 7 games, which makes Tricolor the team that added more points (15) in Serie A since the former steering wheel took over the team, on August 21, in place of Roger Machado. The survey is from Statistical Spy of ge .

“Ah, but several teams had games postponed in this period”. It’s true. There are several teams with 5 or 6 games in the meantime. And the more games, of course, the more chances to score points. It’s enough to take into account the performance of each club in this cut: only Internacional, by Diego Aguirre, has a superior record: 73.3%, the result of 3 wins and 2 draws, against 71.4% of Tricolor.

Retrospect of the Serie A teams since Marcão took over from Fluminense Col. Team PG J V AND D GP GC s Approval 1 Fluminense 15 7 4 3 0 12 7 5 71.4% two Cuiabá 12 6 3 3 0 8 4 4 66.7% 3 Corinthians 12 6 3 3 0 7 4 3 66.7% 4 International 11 5 3 two 0 6 two 4 73.3% 5 Guild 9 5 3 0 two 7 5 two 60.0% 6 Atlético-MG 9 5 two 3 0 7 two 5 60.0% 7 America-MG 9 6 two 3 1 6 4 two 50.0% 8 São Paulo 9 6 two 3 1 5 4 1 50.0% 9 Flamengo 8 5 two two 1 9 4 5 53.3% 10 Athletic-PR 7 6 two 1 3 7 8 -1 38.9% 11 Youth 7 7 1 4 two 9 8 1 33.3% 12 palm trees 6 5 two 0 3 6 8 -two 40.0% 13 Bragantino 5 5 1 two two 6 6 0 33.3% 14 Chapecoense 5 6 1 two 3 4 7 -3 27.8% 15 Ceará 5 5 1 two two two 5 -3 33.3% 16 Bahia 5 6 1 two 3 5 9 -4 27.8% 17 strength 5 6 1 two 3 4 8 -4 27.8% 18 Atlético-GO 4 5 0 4 1 3 4 -1 26.7% 19 saints 3 6 0 3 3 3 11 -8 16.7% 20 sport two 6 0 two 4 0 6 -6 11.1%

The first four placed in Brasileirão, for example, have worse performances: Atlético-MG (60%), Palmeiras (40%), Fortaleza (27.8%) and Flamengo (53.3%). In addition to Flu and Inter, the teams that stand out in the period are Cuiabá and Corinthians, both with 60% of points earned.

With the streak undefeated under the command of Marcão, Fluminense moved away from the relegation zone and begins to glimpse a place in the G-6, classification zone for the Libertadores. The Tricolor is in eighth place, with 32 points. When Roger Machado was fired, the team occupied 15th place, with 17 points scored in 15 games played, an improvement of 37.7%.

✅ 2 x 1 Bragantino (house)

⏸️ 2 x 2 Cuiabá (outside)

✅ 2 x 1 São Paulo (home)

✅ 2 x 1 Chapecoense (outside)

⏸️ 1 x 1 Youth (home)

✅2 x 0 Bahia (home)

⏸️1 x 1 Atlético-MG (home)

Of all the coaches who commanded Serie A teams for at least three games, Marcão is the second with the best performance, only behind Cuca, from Atlético-MG, who won 73% of the points he played.

Top 10 – coaches with best performance in Brasileirão 2021 Technician Games PG V AND D Approval head 21 46 14 4 3 73.0% Mark 7 15 4 3 0 71.4% Renato Gaucho 10 20 6 two two 66.7% Paulo Autuori 3 6 two 0 1 66.7% Abel Ferreira 21 38 12 two 7 60.3% Diego Aguirre 16 27 7 6 3 56.3% Jorginho 15 25 6 7 two 55.6% Luiz Felipe Scolari 12 20 6 two 4 55.6% Juan Vojvoda 22 36 10 6 6 54.5% Maurice Barbieri 21 33 8 9 4 52.4%

And to consolidate the good moment in his third stint as Fluminense’s coach, Marcao also achieved a historic mark for the club with the victory over Bragantino: surpassed Muricy Ramalho and became the coach with the longest undefeated streak in the Brasileirão ahead of Tricolor. There are 16 in total, the 7 games this year added to the last 9 of the 2020 season.

Marcão led Fluminense in a total of nine matches since he resumed command of Tricolor last month. His only two defeats were outside Brasileirão, against Atlético-MG in the match for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense returns to the field next Sunday, against Santos, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The departure is scheduled for 18:15 (GMT) in Vila Belmiro.

