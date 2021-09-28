After ‘slapstick’ with handcuffs, Renan says Hang will have to answer ‘for the crimes he is accused of’





the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the Covid’s CPI, used the social networks on Monday 27 to address the businessman and pocketnarista activist Luciano Hang, owner of Havan stores, who will testify to the commission next Wednesday 29.

“Luciano Hang rehearses pastelão to stage at CPI. It’s no use; there was only one Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the Joker and there is no way to imitate him. He will have to appear on Wednesday, according to the rules of the Senate, and answer for the crimes he is accused of”, wrote Renan. “There is not an arena”.

Earlier, Hang published videos on social media in a tone of provocation to senators. In the images, he appears with a handcuff.

“I work 24 hours a day, so I’ll have all the time in the world and, if by chance they don’t accept what I say, I’ve already bought a handcuff so they don’t spend money. I’m going to hand over a key to each senator and have me arrested,” he said.

