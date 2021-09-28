agency publishes new test schedule

The competition Funsaúde CE (Regional Health Foundation of the State of Ceará), which has published a notice for the provision of six thousand immediate places and 20 thousand for the registration of reservations, made public the new schedule of tests.

According to the institution’s official page on Instagram, the dates of the Funsaúde Contest tests are already available on the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) website. Check the publication:

Administrative Area and Medical Area, which require higher education, will apply on October 23 in the afternoon;

Assistance Area and Administrative Area, which require an average level of education, will be applied on October 24 in the morning.

The rectifications of the Funsaúde CE competition notice can be seen on the official page of the event on the website of the organizing bank (FGV).

Funsaúde CE Contest: overview

The Funsaúde CE competition notice foresees vacancies in various positions/areas. The division of these is distributed as follows:

4,541 vacancies for the care area

419 vacancies for the administrative area (lawyers, administrative analysts, accounting technician, etc.)

1,040 vacancies for medical specialties (anesthetist, dermatologist, cardiologist, etc.)

The event had registrations available until September 3 for all these positions, and candidates for the Funsaúde competition can be placed in the following hospitals:

Fortaleza General Hospital

Messejana Hospital

Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital

Regulation Center

Pediatric Specialties and Center

Funsaúde Headquarters

Summary

Bank: FGV

FGV Vacancies: 6,000 + 20,000 CR

6,000 + 20,000 CR Positions: various (administrative, care and health)

various (administrative, care and health) Schooling: middle and upper

middle and upper Registrations: closed

closed Registration fee: BRL 300 (health), BRL 150 (administrative and care)

BRL 300 (health), BRL 150 (administrative and care) Exam date: October 24th

