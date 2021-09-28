Agnaldo goes from hell to Heaven after leaving prison; learn how · TV news

The life of Agnaldo (João Baldasserini) will go from hell to Heaven after the former receptionist at Carioca Palace leaves prison in Pega Pega. Sandra Helena (Nanda Costa) will be responsible for posting bail for her ex-boyfriend and partner in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. Despite not resuming the romance, he will get a new job with the blonde.

In the scenes planned to air from the October 6th chapter , after much insistence by Wanderley (Bernardo Marinho), the millionaire will accept to pay the bail costs of the other thief of Pedrinho’s dollars (Marcos Caruso).

Agnaldo will be welcomed by his brother when he crosses the penitentiary gate. “Welcome to freedom,” his relative will celebrate. “I can’t believe it, Wanderley, thank you,” Eric’s former employee (Matthew Solano) will respond. “You’ll have to thank Sandra. She’s the one who paid your bail,” the youngest will recognize.

“It took a while to soften that heart of hers,” countered the former receptionist, who will question Denguinho. It will vibrate when you pick up the teddy bear. “I didn’t say we were going to end up together”, Agnaldo will say.

Agnaldo wants to win back Sandra Helena

Agnaldo goes after Sandra Helena

Later, the boy will appear in the mansion of Marieta’s heiress (Camila Amado). “What are you doing here?”, Cíntia’s friend (Bruna Spínola) will be surprised when she opens the door. “What do you mean? I came to see you”, commented Agnaldo. “Okay, go ahead”, will order the new richness of history.

“What do you mean, Sandroca? It’s me,” Wanderley’s brother countered, kissing his ex-girlfriend’s hand. “My life has changed, and you are no longer fit in it”, will claim Sandra Helena.

“My life also changed and you didn’t get out of it. When I was there in jail watching the sun rise squarely, I was thinking when I would meet my beautiful beauty again”, will affirm the romantic.

The former chambermaid will snipe him and comment that he was thinking about her, but that he was visited by Gilda (Rhafaela Castro) in the prison. Agnaldo will argue that Nanda Costa’s character is the only owner of his heart and will try to kiss her.

“Don’t roll”, will dodge Tânia’s enemy (Jeniffer Nascimento). “You are shallow, I am a person with more complex feelings”, he will add. Despite not accepting to renew the relationship with the thief, the blonde will offer the newly freed a job as a driver.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7:00 pm band, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that make the execution process slower.

