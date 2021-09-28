Aline comments on relationship with Leo Lins

Aline Mineiro spoke of her relationship with Leo Lins in the kitchen of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The ex-panicat complained to the pedestrians Erasmo Viana and Bil Araújo that her boyfriend hasn’t asked her to marry him yet.

The conversation started when Erasmus was sweeping the place. “Look, Erasmus, I want to get married, don’t sweep my foot,” Aline said with laughter. “Here, you can sweep mine,” asked Bil Araújo.

Aline Mineiro continued talking about dating the comedian. “I’m still waiting for my request, isn’t it Leo Lins? My request that doesn’t come from marriage. It’s only been a drag for three years. It’s a sadness.” Erasmus replied that the boy must be waiting for the right moment.

Yeah, ten years from now, right?

, declared the ex-panicat laughing.

At the moment of laughter, the pedestrians heard the sound of the siren and joked: “No proposal to marry,” said Bil. “It is forbidden to talk about the feeling of love, only discord,” concluded Aline.