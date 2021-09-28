Alinne Moraes anticipates character and speaks of a partnership with Cauã Reymond: ‘Happy and very excited’

In November, Alinne Moraes will be back on TV as Barbara, in the new soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, an unprecedented plot that will replace “Império” at 9 pm. The actress says that the protagonist is a “tiny” complex. “She was practically raised by her sister. Her father was absent, her mother suffered many mental disorders, she was still bipolar and died when the character was a child. She always lacked much less money”, anticipates the star.

In an interview, Alinne gives details of this relationship with her ex and talks about insecurity in interviews: ‘I even pee my pants out of fear’.

Alinne Moraes Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Alinne goes further: “She inherits her mother’s depression and a bit of bipolarity. She has a six-year relationship with Renato (Cauã Reymond). She is passionate and feels that he is the only thing she has good in this life. She is a character that she needs a lot of therapy and the truth to save herself. But Renato is not who she imagined. And that’s how her plot happens.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo

And the scene happened again. This Monday, at the MET gala ball, Tom Brady didn’t “resist” and left his silly hand on the butt of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Ten years ago, the couple had moments like this at this event Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage Gisele and Tom Bardy: Silly Hand at the MET Ball Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images More from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images for THR Gisele and Tom Brady at the MET Gala Photo: Gotham / GC Images Look at the same scene at last year’s prom. The athlete couldn’t resist and left his silly hand on the supermodel’s butt Photo: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images More from Tom and Gisele Photo: Evan Agostini / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP More from Tom and Gisele Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP In 2016, on the red carpet of the same event, identical scene, but with different looks Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly The couple always in love and unashamed to show their love on camera Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images For US Weekly Tom and Gisele at last year’s MET gala Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com In 2014, again at the MET ball, Tom’s silly hand on Gisele Photo: John Lamparski / Getty Images Once again Tom couldn’t resist and left his silly hand on Gisele’s butt at the MET dance. The photo is from 2013 Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images At the 2011 MET ball. The scene happens often Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images The couple at the MET in 2010 Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images In 2009, another exchange of caresses between the couple on the red carpet at the MET ball Photo: ERIC THAYER / REUTERS

The actress and Cauã, however, know each other very well. Ex-boyfriends in real life, other couples have lived on television and in movies, including the movie “Tim Maia”, directed by Alinne’s husband, Mauro Lima. “It’s wonderful to have one more opportunity to be together. You can see our intimacy on stage. We’re happy and very excited.”





Previous Photo







Next Photo



In a recent interview with ELA, Alinne said it is “a bit unstructured in some respects”. “I’m very insecure. When they invite me to go to a TV show, I even pee my pants out of fear. But I want people to look at me. It must be something from childhood. I wish I had been that child loved by a father. Sometimes I find myself crying and say: “Look here I’m crying again like a little girl”, he commented.