Alinne Moraes anticipates character and speaks of a partnership with Cauã Reymond: ‘Happy and very excited’

In November, Alinne Moraes will be back on TV as Barbara, in the new soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, an unprecedented plot that will replace “Império” at 9 pm. The actress says that the protagonist is a “tiny” complex. “She was practically raised by her sister. Her father was absent, her mother suffered many mental disorders, she was still bipolar and died when the character was a child. She always lacked much less money”, anticipates the star.
In an interview, Alinne gives details of this relationship with her ex and talks about insecurity in interviews: ‘I even pee my pants out of fear’.
Alinne goes further: “She inherits her mother’s depression and a bit of bipolarity. She has a six-year relationship with Renato (Cauã Reymond). She is passionate and feels that he is the only thing she has good in this life. She is a character that she needs a lot of therapy and the truth to save herself. But Renato is not who she imagined. And that’s how her plot happens.”
The actress and Cauã, however, know each other very well. Ex-boyfriends in real life, other couples have lived on television and in movies, including the movie “Tim Maia”, directed by Alinne’s husband, Mauro Lima. “It’s wonderful to have one more opportunity to be together. You can see our intimacy on stage. We’re happy and very excited.”
In a recent interview with ELA, Alinne said it is “a bit unstructured in some respects”. “I’m very insecure. When they invite me to go to a TV show, I even pee my pants out of fear. But I want people to look at me. It must be something from childhood. I wish I had been that child loved by a father. Sometimes I find myself crying and say: “Look here I’m crying again like a little girl”, he commented.