Almost 50 days after a musician’s death, one of the suspects involved in the crime remains at large

RIO — Almost 50 days after the death of businessman, publicist and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, who was murdered in the Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio, police officers are still trying to arrest one of the suspects involved in the crime. Flávio de Lima Mello, who is on the run and has been temporarily arrested by the courts, would be one of the two suspects who would have suffocated Sérgio in the early hours of August 10th.

Carla Daniel published tributes to musician Sérgio Stamile Photo: Reproduction

The other suspect in the crime is Pablo Francisco da Silva, who has been in prison since 28 August. Pablo and Flávio lived on the streets when a crime happened. While giving testimony at the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), Pablo said in his testimony that he and Flávio had an argument with the publicist after he didn’t like a joke made by the pair.

Then Sergio entered a cave at the site, and soon after the two men followed him. According to Pablo’s version, Flavio gave the victim a rear naked choke. After the murder, the pair reportedly stole the musician’s wallet and cell phone and fled.

At the time of the crime, Sérgio Stamile was dating actress Carla Daniel. The musician was said to have been dropped off at home by the actress around 10:30 pm on the 9th, at Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park, 1.2 km and six minutes away on foot, where he used to meditate frequently. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. On the morning of the 10th, the victim’s body was found at the scene by the police.

Actress Carla Daniel published, this Monday and also this Sunday, tributes to her boyfriend, publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile. Sérgio, who was known as Pirata do Arpoador, would turn 42 on September 26th.

In a post this Monday, accompanied by five photos, Carla wrote: “Congratulations, my love. You give me more than luck.” On Sunday, Carla published: “Today would be your birthday my Love @sergio_stamile! Lots of light and peace for you. Your place in our hearts is more than privileged. Eternal is Love!”