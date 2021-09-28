Amateur treasure hunter finds buried gold artifacts 1,500 years ago

Danish archaeologists were surprised by the discovery of a huge gold treasure, dating back to the Iron Age, near the town of Jelling. About 1,500 years old, the relics include saucer-sized medallions and coins from the Roman Empire.

Amateur treasure hunter Ole Ginnerup Schytz had just acquired his metal tracker when he got permission to probe a schoolmate’s property in Vindelev, a Danish town 10 minutes from Jelling. Schytz had only been on the job for a few hours when he stumbled upon the discovery of dreams: a gigantic golden treasure dating back to the Danish Iron Age.

Archaeologists from the Vejle Museum and the National Museum of the Netherlands were called in to carry out a thorough excavation. In total, almost 1 kilo of gold was removed from the ground. That’s about $56,000 worth of gold by today’s standards. The release to press made by Vejle museum says this is one of the “biggest, richest and most beautiful treasures” ever found in Denmark.

The Vindelev Hoard treasure, as it is now called, was found on the site where an old maloca was built. There was a village there about 1,500 years ago, approximately 300 years before the beginning of the Viking Age.

The relics included bractates [medalha fina de metal], round gold pendants, commonly worn as part of a necklace. Some were the size of coffee saucers and decorated with rune inscriptions. Preliminary analysis suggests that the runes make reference to Norse mythology or contemporary rulers, but further study is needed. One bracelet features a bird and a male head that appears to converse with a horse. A rune inscription on the relic makes mention of “The Tall One,” a possible reference to Odin or the chief who buried the treasure, according to the statement.

The stock also included jeweled Roman coins. A particularly heavy gold coin dates from Constantine the Great (272-337 CE), the emperor who, in 313 CE, declared tolerance of Christianity in the Roman Empire. By the time it reached Vindelev, this gold coin was quite old, which points to the interconnectedness of Europe during the Iron Age — made possible by land conquest and trade.

The fantastic relics should become part of the museum collection, but they also have archaeological importance. The existence of a gold treasure of this magnitude shows that Vindelev was a prominent village at that time.

“Only a member of the cream of society would have been able to collect a treasure like the one found here,” explained Mads Ravn, head of research at the Vejle museum, in a statement. “Although the name Vindelev may be related to the time of migration, there was nothing to indicate that a previously unknown warlord or chieftain lived here, long before the kingdom of Denmark came into being in the following centuries.”

In fact, the treasure suggests the presence of a chief who ruled in the early 6th century, during the Iron Age. The Almighty presumably acquired this wealth and engaged the services of skilled artisans, who created the items in a style unknown to archaeologists. Researchers will now have to discover the circumstances that led the boss to bury so much gold. Possibilities include a fee in case of war or a religious offering, according to the museum statement. Another possibility is that the ruler has hidden the gold from invaders or even the inhabitants of Vindelev.

The possibility that the boss was hiding the gold is peculiar. Scandinavia was a somewhat confused region during this period. And, oddly enough, this has to do with the eruption of a volcano in El Salvador around 539 AD

The eruption unleashed a climate disaster on a global scale, resulting in years of crop losses and famine. Gold reserves from this period are quite common in Scandinavia, including a reserve found on the Danish island of Hjarnø. The buried gold may be the result of the social and political chaos that followed.

The Vindelev Hoard will soon be included as part of the Vejle museum’s Viking exhibition, which is scheduled to open on February 3, 2022.