Amazon Games releases details on release times and special gifts via Prime Gaming ⋆

Tomorrow, September 28, the Amazon Games will promote the long-awaited debut new world. After several delays, the game will finally be available to players and everyone will have access to one of the great MMORPGs of the year. In this case, I would like to draw your attention to some details released by the developer, regarding the times when the game will be available and some special gifts… let’s check it out?

Want to get 20% off ExitLag, the best lag reducer in online games on the market? Use our “MMORPGBR” coupon and win 20% off when contracting any of the plans of the ExitLag, a program used by professional gamers like Fallen to reduce lag by up to 70% in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Elyon and more. Click here and enjoy!

Through a post released on the game’s official website, Amazon Games gave details about the adventure’s debut and talked a little about the project’s trajectory. Logically, the most important information for us, players here in Brazil, is: the servers in South America will be opened at 8:00 am (Brasilia time). In addition, the developer once again presented the list with all available servers, indicating the preferred languages ​​of some options. Detail: the post mentions that there are a number of servers “in reserve”, in case the number of players exceeds expectations, that is, the devs seem to be prepared to ensure that the title debut is perfect.

Another important point of the publication was the mention of some special gifts. In this sense, all Amazon Prime service subscribers will be able to get a very interesting set of rewards, which will entitle them to a skin, an emote and 5000 Marks of Fortune (premium currency, which can be used to buy more cosmetics in the “in- game”). And that’s it! The “ground is already prepared” for the arrival of New World and everything indicates that things will start very well. Detail: A second package of special items will be released via Prime Gaming on October 12th. Be sure to enjoy.

Then follow the MMORPGBR on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of the latest MMORPG news. Also join our Facebook Closed Group to share your gameplays and seek tips from other players.