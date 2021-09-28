American singer R. Kelly convicted of extortion and sex trafficking

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty of extortion and sex trafficking charges this Monday (27), in a federal jury in New York.

Kelly faced a total of nine counts – one charge of extortion, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and sex trafficking, and also eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.

The jury, composed of seven men and five women, began deliberating last Friday afternoon (24). All in all, R.Kelly could face decades in prison after sentencing, which is scheduled for May 4th.

The verdict came 13 years after Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was acquitted of child pornography charges in an Illinois state trial.

A lawyer for Kelly said they are considering filing an appeal and are disappointed with the verdict.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever marks R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to target the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual satisfaction,” said Jacquelyn Kasulis, acting prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York.

R. Kelly is “a predator who has used his inner circle to entangle underage girls, boys and girls for decades in a sordid web of sexual abuse, exploitation and humiliation,” added Kasulis.

She said the victims were brave to step forward and tell their stories. “For the victims in this case, their voices were heard and justice was finally done,” said Kasulis.

Judgment started on August 18th

Fifty witnesses for the prosecution and defense took their stand during the five-week trial, including victims who were identified as “Jane” in Kelly’s indictments. There were 45 witnesses for the prosecution.

Jane was the singer Aaliyah, who died in 2001.

Jurors heard from several witnesses who were present at her wedding to Kelly on August 31, 1994, when he was 27 and she was 15 years old. Prosecutors showed copies of the couple’s marriage license application, which listed Aaliyah’s age as 18 at the time of marriage.

Kelly’s former manager, Demetrius Smith, reluctantly testified, claiming he bribed a Chicago-area welfare office worker to create an identity card for Aaliyah.

“I made her (the social worker) an offer and she accepted the money,” Smith testified. “I gave her $500,” he said.

Although the ID did not list Aaliyah’s birth date, an Illinois official testified on Sept. 15 that a person generally must be at least 18 years old to obtain that particular type of ID.

Nathan Edmond, a minister who married the two, spoke publicly about the wedding for the first time, and said he met them on their wedding day.

“I didn’t think it was anyone special. I didn’t understand anything,” testified Edmond.

Jurors also heard from a woman who identified herself only as Stephanie, who said she met Kelly at an event in Chicago in 1999 when she was 17, and that he eventually invited her into his studio.

“I remember him asking me how old I was,” Stephanie testified. “When I said I was 17, he said he was fine.”

Stephanie testified that Kelly sexually abused her when she was 17 and recorded that they had sex. He paid for her trip to Florida for her 18th birthday and she stopped talking to him shortly after the trip. She described her fear of his outbursts of anger, saying he would yell at her in public places.

A former radio intern, who identified herself as Sonja, testified on September 9 that Kelly invited her to travel to Chicago to interview him in his studio in 2003, when she was 21 and that, as soon as she arrived, a employee placed her in a room. Sonja quickly realized that she was “locked from the outside.” She said she was kept in her room for several days, occasionally allowed to go to the bathroom and shower.

“The door was locked. I wanted to go out,” Sonja testified. She also said she lost consciousness after eating her first meal in days and saw Kelly straightening her pants when she woke up. She testified that she believed he sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious.

“I was sexually abused,” Sonja testified. “There was something about me that wasn’t wanted.”

Kelly’s legal troubles aren’t over

Kelly still has legal battles after this trial. In the Northern District of Illinois, he faces more federal charges, including child pornography and obstruction charges.

He also faces criminal charges in Minnesota, on two counts of involvement in prostitution with a minor, and charges in the state of Illinois for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

The indictment released in July 2019 in the Northern District of Illinois points Kelly to having filmed himself having sex with at least four girls under the age of 18 in early 1998. A few years later, Kelly learned that some of these videos were missing from her “collection,” he and others began to pay “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to various people to get them back, the prosecution says.

Also in 2019, a grand jury in Cook County, Illinois, indicted Kelly on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, three of whom were listed as under 17 years old.

That indictment was followed a few months later by another from a Cook County grand jury on 11 counts ranging from aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In August 2019, the Minnesota Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Kelly was charged with two allegations of prostitution with a person under 18 years old. According to the criminal complaint, a woman said the incident took place in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

(Text translated, read original in English here)