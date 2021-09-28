Amoêdo asks to return to the command of the Novo, but is rejected by the National Directory

SAO PAULO — A year and a half after leaving the National Executive and at a time when the party is experiencing a crisis of disaffiliation, João Amoêdo asked to return to the leadership of Novo, the party he helped found and for which he was a candidate for President in 2018. In an e-mail sent to members of the National Directory last Saturday, the former presidential candidate made himself “available to return immediately” to the command and thus help in the “party consolidation and the 2022 election”. The return, however, was rejected by the Party Directory late on Monday.

Elections: Party that will unite DEM and PSL wants to attract Alckmin and Zema to new acronym

To GLOBO, Amoêdo said that his return did not reach the necessary number of votes – the score, however, will only be officially released after recording the minutes. When asked about the rejection, the businessman said that he has two hypotheses: either they believe he would not contribute to the management or they disagree with his political positions.

“I understand that the general assessment, portrayed in many of the responses from the party leaders, demonstrates that there is a genuine desire for the Novo to consolidate its independence as an institution and walk with its own legs, building a culture of training new leaders,” he said. Eduardo Ribeiro, current president of the acronym.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo

Officially opposed to the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the legend lives an internal division with the leaders who support the president, especially in the federal caucus and in Minas Gerais, a state governed by Romeu Zema. Speaking to GLOBO, Amoêdo said that he does not consider it “reasonable” that pocket members would leave candidates for the party next year.

— I want to go back to help the Novo to have a bigger unit. The party’s position today is different from that of the federal bench and this has caused confusion among people, who do not know whether the Novo is opposition or an auxiliary line of the Bolsonaro government. This lack of definition was reflected in the loss of affiliates — said the businessman to GLOBO.

For Amoêdo, the condition of “opposition” to Bolsonaro is a directive of the party and must be followed by the leaders. Otherwise, it could be a “dubious” reading for voters, who should know clearly next year whether they are voting for a party that supports or not the current government.

Scenario: For the first time, PSOL gives up its presidential candidate and signals its support for Lula

— The script that I would implement if I were in the directory would be, first, to have a very objective conversation with our federal deputies, showing the various opinions of jurists who place the crimes of responsibility practiced by Bolsonaro. If we don’t reach a consensus, it doesn’t seem reasonable to me that those people who have such a different view on such a relevant issue will leave candidates for the party in 2022 – he said.

Amoêdo left the presidency of Novo in March of last year, after Eduardo Ribeiro was elected the new commander of the acronym. Despite having a mandate in the national direction until 2023, the businessman chose to move away from the direction of the acronym. To GLOBO, he said that he left the party to have more “tranquility” in day-to-day life and also because he considers it important that the legend not depend on an “owner” or “savior of the motherland” to exist.

Know more

To the point What has Covid’s CPI already clarified about suspicions in Health?



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Bolsonaro flies through Brazil; the CPI plan; and the origin of the dust storm in SP and MG





— With the e-mail, I want to make two things clear: first, make myself available to go back to work for the party after a year and a half away. And also make it clear that, contrary to what many people say, I don’t rule the party. If he did, he didn’t have to ask to come back,” said Amoêdo.

The request for a return, which depends on the approval of the members of the National Directorate, has as a backdrop an internal crisis in the party. Last week, businessman Christian Lohbauer, who was Amoêdo’s deputy on the 2018 presidential ticket, announced his disaffiliation and said the Novo “has completely lost itself in the party’s administration”. Linked to this, the acronym is also experiencing a “membership flight”: in a year and a half, it has lost around 10,000 supporters, a reduction of 21%.

The divisions were also clear with the withdrawal, by Amoêdo, of the pre-candidacy for the presidency in 2022. On June 1, the legend announced that the businessman had accepted the invitation “from 36 of the 40 members of the national convention” to be pre-candidate to the dispute. Nine days later, however, he abandoned the project for “events subsequent” to the ad.

Currently far from the party, Amoêdo continues to participate in talks for the construction of a “third way”, an alternative to the candidacies of Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro, current poll leaders. The businessman assesses, however, that the dialogue has progressed less than he would have liked, especially due to the resistance in parties that have pockets of support.