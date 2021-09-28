Ana Maria Braga is detonated by deputy after great controversy at Globo

Ana Maria Braga was much criticized on social networks, this Monday (27), for having presented a recipe for chicken feet. She still stood out in the More you the benefits of the dish, which has been consumed more because of rising prices.

In social network, the deputy Maria of the Rosary (PT) criticized the Globo presenter when she reacted to an internet user comment that reminded her of the time when the famous woman appeared in the morning with a tomato paste. The situation occurred when, in the Dilma Government, the price of food rose.

“At the time of Dilma, when tomatoes rose in price, Ana Maria Braga wore a necklace with the fruit, as if they were precious stones, as a sign of protest. In Bolsonaro’s times, with inflation soaring, she teaches recipes with chicken’s feet and says it’s good for the skin. It has collagen”, said a Twitter user.

The PT deputy then added: “Chicken carcass is not the food Brazilians deserve. I suggest that Ana Maria Braga make a rice and bean paste, as it is to protest against the price when there is inflation”.

At Mais Você yesterday, reporter Luiza Zveiter made a live entrance with a woman who taught the dish. The interviewee stated that she returned to the recipe because of the increase in meat prices.

Straight from the studio, Ana Maria assured that she usually eats chicken legs twice a month: “In addition to us enjoying all of the chicken, there is a lot of collagen. Collagen is very important for the skin, for health”.

“Look, my mouth waters even when I speak because it’s so tasty. It is peeled, clean, it looks very good. I’m very curious to know the recipe”, commented the presenter.

On Twitter, however, many viewers criticized what they called the “romanticization of poverty”.

