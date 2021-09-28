Analyst warned of Evergrande crisis in 2012, and was sued by the Chinese government – 09/27/2021 – Market

In March 2012, Andrew Left, a US-based trader whose specialty is betting on the short sale of stocks, received a mysterious package with no sender’s name. Inside, a 68-page document made explosive claims about a Chinese property developer that at the time was little known outside of its home market.

Left’s subsequent report on the Evergrande Real Estate Group, whose shares were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stated that the company was “insolvent” and would be “severely challenged from a liquidity perspective”, and earned him $1.6 million (R$8.549 million) in profit after Evergrande’s share price plummeted, but also a lengthy lawsuit filed by Chinese regulatory authorities, which ended up costing him a lot more money.

“I went really deep into this,” said Left, who ended up convicted of disseminating “false and misleading information” and banned from the territory’s financial markets. “I stopped adding up the value of the bills after they went over $1 million.”

This week, the Chinese company that came to personify the huge debts behind the biggest urban transformation in the planet’s history was finally engulfed by a crisis that skeptics had repeatedly predicted over the past ten years.

Last Monday (20th), Evergrande’s name appeared on the screens of financial operators from London to New York, when its liquidity crisis, which had been rapidly worsening, exploded in international markets in the days before Thursday (23), the date on which the company would have to make interest payments on US$ 20 billion (R$ 106.858 billion) in dollar-denominated bonds. As of Friday, payment had not been made.

But it’s the company’s total liabilities of more than $300 billion (BRL 1.6 trillion), an amount it raised mostly within its country and accumulated by buying land and building apartment buildings in hundreds of Chinese cities, and sell them before they are completed to repeat the process, which generated comparisons with the systemic disturbances of 2008.

The fate of the company, which by most expectations is likely to require one of the biggest restructurings in Chinese history no matter what happens to interest payments, emerged last week as a crucial test for China’s long-standing real estate sector. time anchored the country’s economic growth model but is now under pressure to reduce its indebtedness after a change in government policies.

Evergrande was created in 1996 by Hui Ka Yan, who previously worked in the steel industry, in a year in which less than a third of the Chinese population lived in cities. When the company went public on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2009, after an earlier failed attempt, its shares rose 34% immediately. In 2017, when the proportion of urban residents in China had risen to 58%, Hui was named the richest man in the country, with a fortune of US$45 billion, and was known for playing poker with a group of fellow billionaires from Hong Kong.

Like many of the largest Chinese conglomerates, the company raised capital in the Hong Kong stock and bond markets, the main gateway to the international financial system, which was generally still closed to Chinese companies. The court that decided to punish Left declared that “the vast majority of market analysts in Hong Kong were optimistic about Evergrande’s prospects” in 2012. As recently as last month, nearly half of the analysts covering the company in Hong Kong continued to recommend buying its shares, which have fallen 84% so far this year.

The pace of growth in its debts and its land reserves across the border, which last year were enough to house millions of people, continued to be astonishing. But many people believed that the company was big and important enough to deserve guaranteed support from Beijing.

The chief executive of a private equity group in Hong Kong said he would invest in real estate developers in China – which account for a sizable share of the $400 billion (R$2.137) Asian high-yield bond market trillion) – was an activity that depended on the “fundamental belief” that the central government or local governments would never allow “a detonation”.

But market belief was shaken by the revelation of the government’s “three red lines” rule in mid-2020, which capped homeowners’ borrowing months after a cut in interest rates sparked fears of bubbles. in some assets.

“I think one of the key things that people have underestimated is the significant paradigm shift that the government has instigated within the real estate industry,” said Nish Popat, co-head of Emerging Markets corporate debt portfolio at investment manager Neuberger Berman, who it also underscored the widespread view outside China that the company was too big to fail. “When we talked to our team in Shanghai,” he says, “they didn’t believe that was the case.”

At a time when some international funds continued to buy Evergrande debt, Neuberger Berman liquidated its position in the company in July because it felt “uncomfortable”. In the same month, news emerged that 132 million yuan ($109 million) in deposits by Evergrande’s subsidiary in a Jiangsu provincial bank had been frozen, while local authorities in Shaoyang City, Hebei Province, had suspended the construction of two projects of the company. Both decisions were quickly reversed, and involved small amounts, given the overall size of the company, but hurt market sentiment.

Evergrande warned of the risk of default in August, days after receiving an unusual public reprimand from Beijing, which ordered the company to reduce its debt, and attributed the situation to “negative reports on its liquidity”. Under pressure from the three red lines, Evergrande had reduced its debt from 717 billion yuan (BRL 592.314 billion) at the end of last year to 572 billion yuan (BRL 472.529 billion) in June. But in the same period, its liabilities rose to 1.97 trillion yuan (£1.627 trillion) and was 10 times higher than the 2012 level.

News also began to surface of lawsuits filed by contractors across the country against the company for unpaid bills, and Evergrande appeared to be on its way to breaking the record for lawsuits against a company in Chinese courts, even if it still had realized net income in the first half of the year. The group’s home sales fell by almost mid-June through August, and they expected a further deterioration in sales in September, which is generally a busy month.

While world markets were watching Evergrande’s liabilities last week, its assets have also long drawn scrutiny, given the focus on the unoccupied housing stock created by China’s housing boom.

Nigel Stevenson, an analyst at GMT Research, published a report on the company in 2016 in which he predicted its shares would fall to zero after visiting 40 Evergrande projects in 16 cities. He pointed out that the company had nearly 400,000 parking spaces on its balance sheet, and that they were valued at US$7.5 billion (R$40.072 billion), a sum roughly equivalent to its capital base; and he also criticized the quality of other assets.

“These assets need to continue to be financed, and they are obviously being financed at interest rates of 10% or more per year, which is not sustainable in the long term,” he said. “Reality finally caught up to them.”

International fund managers had benefited from Evergrande’s high-yielding debt securities in the past, in an era when a large proportion of debt on world markets was trading at negative interest rates due to loose monetary policies. by many western countries.

The interest-bearing bond due on Thursday was issued with a coupon of 8.25% in 2017, and this week its price has plummeted to as much as 24% of face value. In a note to clients last week, the UBS bank, which held US$ 300 million (R$ 1.6 billion) in Evergrande bonds at various times of accountability, between April and June, stated that they were being traded “in the , or below, typical historical recovery values”.

As expectations for a restructuring advance, some international investors are closely watching what happens to the company’s assets outside of China, accumulated as it expanded beyond real estate, which include a stake in an electric vehicle producer with shares listed in Hong Kong that so far have not sold any cars.

A group of international investors hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Co. to advise on a possible restructuring.

“The likelihood that Evergrande will prioritize its international creditors is dropping fast, and it’s extraordinarily low,” said John Han, a lawyer at the US law firm Kobre & Kim, who is talking to several large US investment activist funds that hold positions in Evergrande debt securities. “The Chinese government will prioritize retail investors, homebuyers and domestic banks over hurting Western funds.”

S&P, a credit-rating company that anticipates a default will come, does not believe direct government involvement will happen, but expects Beijing to pursue a “structured reordering” In mainland China, Evergrande’s future will be a deeply delicate and a political test for President Xi Jinping, given the involvement of ordinary citizens who have already paid for their apartments. The company has 778 projects in 223 cities, and last week a crowd of small investors protested at its Shenzhen headquarters and demanded their money back.

The direct consequences in international markets are likely to be limited, beyond the Asian high-yield bond segment. But a high-impact crash could undermine confidence in the broader real estate sector, on which international commodity markets and local government finances depend heavily. Land sales were down 90% from last year’s month totals in September, and new home sales also fell sharply. In August, however, new home prices in China’s 70 largest cities continued to show a slight increase, compared to the period last year.

Andrew Left, who has never visited China and relied on the internet and company statements to authorities for his bet against Evergrande, said he didn’t feel “great” as he followed the news that had surfaced last week.

“I’ve never been in a situation where people congratulate you for something but you get nothing out of it,” he said. “It was something that became a big part of my life for a long time, and now it’s part of financial history.”

Left’s five-year exclusion from the Hong Kong market expires next month, but he still has a question: “Will the courts now go after analysts who predicted the lawsuit would reach $40?”

Translation by Paulo Migliacci