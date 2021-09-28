Anatel publishes notice of auction of 5G bands

THE Anatel published this Monday (27) the final version of the bid notice for the 5G auction, approved by the board of directors at an extraordinary meeting last Friday.

According to the agency, this will be the largest spectrum offer in the country’s history, foreseeing the bidding of radio frequencies in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands.

Interested companies must start submitting documentation to participate in the auction on October 27th. The event, which involves the analysis and judgment of price proposals, is scheduled for November 4th.

In general, technology allows a higher connection speed with devices, which involves more resolution quality of images, sounds and videos. This occurs because the 5G works with more frequencies, that is, ways to transmit information.

The text of the notice defines investment offsets for the auction winners. Among the requirements:

– bidders in the 26 GHz band will have to invest to ensure connectivity in public elementary schools;

– winners of the 3.5 GHz band will be responsible for the migration of the satellite TV signal;

– 5G should be available in all capitals of the country by July 31, 2022;

– the country’s highways must have 4G internet;

– a private communication network for the federal administration will be built by the investing companies.

The dissemination of this technology in Brazilian territory on a large scale should still take time, in the opinion of specialists, as it depends on investments in infrastructure and adequate devices.

*With information from Anna Russi and João Pedro Malar, by CNN Brasil Business*