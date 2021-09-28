And if Atlético-MG x Palmeiras goes to the Libertadores penalty shootout? See the full x-ray of the teams’ charges

Atlético-MG and palm trees decide, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), who will be the first finalist of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021. A definition that can only come in penalty kicks, in case of another tie at 0-0, the same scoreboard as the first leg.

As soon as the ball stops rolling, around 23:20, you can follow all the repercussions, interviews, analyzes and opinions on the Pass Line, live, by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Learn more here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The semifinal could even have a different scenario after the game at Allianz Parque. It’s that in the first duel, Atlético-MG had the chance precisely of the lime brand to come out ahead, but Hulk, the main striker of the Minas Gerais team, hit Weverton’s crossbar.

On the other hand, Palmeiras also carries trauma on penalties, having lost the Super Cup of Brazil, Recopa Sudamericana and third phase of the Brazil’s Cup in this way.

But what to expect from a possible dispute between the two teams? O DataESPN prepared a complete x-ray of the teams’ charges for the season to try to respond.

Hulk in action for Atlético-MG in Libertadores against Palmeiras Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG

The use of Atletico-MG in penalties in the season is 80%, with 12 goals in 15 free kicks. All the mistakes happened precisely in Libertadores, two in the dispute that defined the classification against the Juniors mouth-ARG (Hulk and Hyoran) and one in the match against Palmeiras (also Hulk).

Atlético-MG penalties in the 2021 season DataESPN

The main batsman: Hulk

Although he was responsible for two of the three penalties lost by Atlético-MG in the year, Hulk is the team’s official charged. In total, there were eight penalties taken, with six goals (1 in Mineiro, 2 in the brazilian, 2 in the Copa do Brasil and 1 in Libertadores), an improvement of 75%

Hulk penalty shootout for Atlético-MG in the 2021 season DataESPN

The mechanics of Hulk’s kick has a “trot” in the middle, as he focuses on the goalkeeper’s observation. In the final half of the movement, he pays more attention to the ball and speeds up the run.

Left-handed, he hit half of his penalties open (and had a mistake like that against Boca) and the other four more crossed, like the one that hit the crossbar against Palmeiras.

other scouts

– Nacho Fernández: 1 shot, 1 goal

His only penalty in 2021 was hit dryly in the center of the goal. In his last shots by the river plate, he hit cross four times and another two in the center. Left-handed, he doesn’t usually hit with his “open foot”.

– Hyoran: 1 charge, 0 goal

Hyoran isolated his penalty in the dispute against Boca, having slipped at the time of the crash. Comparing with older charges, he increased the distance taken to kick.

– Junior Alonso: 1 shot, 1 goal

In his only penalty, he “braked” the race to watch the goalkeeper. Then he just looked at the ball and hit firm, slate, crossed and low. Left-handed, he hit, however, only that penalty crosswise compared to older shots. This “locked” in the race also did not happen in all charges.

– Everson: 1 shot, 1 goal

Goalkeeper converted the only penalty he hit. He took a distance near the entrance to the area, slowed his run halfway and slammed his instep, hard, into the air.

– Vargas: 1 charge, 1 goal

Right-handed, he made his only charge in the year in a cross fashion, his preference also in previous hits, by other clubs.

– Arana: 1 charge, 1 goal

On his only penalty, he ran without stops or trots, looked at the goal just once, and placed the ball where he had watched. A cross kick from the southpaw, hard, high.

– Guga: 1 charge, 1 goal

Starts the movement centered, but when starting the race, looks for an angle and “trots” watching the goalkeeper. Right-handed, hit solid, crossed, at half height.

palm trees

Alviverde’s use in penalty kicks in the season is only 57.1%, with 16 goals in 28 hits. There were three disputes worth title or classification, and the team from São Paulo took the worst in all of them.

Penalties for Palmeiras in the 2021 season DataESPN

Nine different Palmeiras players have already made mistakes in the year, with Lucas Lima being the only one who has left the squad – Matías Viña, who also left, hit one and did it. Luiz Adriano and Gabriel Menino lost two penalties each.

The main batsman: Raphael Veiga

He has 100% use in the five penalties he took (two in the Libertadores, two in the Super Cup and one in the Recopa), having alternated the sides of the shots: left-handed, he took twice in the middle, twice in a cross and one open.

Raphael Veiga’s Penalty for Palmeiras in the 2021 season DataESPN

He always positions himself within five paces of the ball and checks the goal only once in the race. Hit hard and normally with the forefoot. In 2021, however, he bet three times on kicks. In the two penalty shootouts he participated in for Palmeiras, against Flamengo and Corinthians (Paulista championship 2020), bet on high and crossed charges.

other scouts

– Gustavo Gómez: 4 kicks, 3 goals

Right-handed, prioritizes low kicks, thus hitting all penalties this season. His only mistake, in Recopa, was hitting the right corner, his favorite (7 of his charges recorded in the database of the DataESPN were like that).

In times when the goalkeepers arrive prepared for the penalty kick, all those who faced Gómez this season, went to the right corner of the Paraguayan. In 2021, however, he hit one in the middle and one cross, converting both.

– Gabriel Menino: 3 kicks, 1 goal

Right-handed, showed a preference for cross beats, but only converted the penalty in the Recopa dispute, taken low. At Paulista and Supercopa, he stopped at the goalkeepers, who hit the corner in the three hits Gabriel Menino made.

– Gustavo Scarpa: 2 kicks, 2 goals

Since he arrived at Palmeiras, he has scored 10 goals in 11 penalty shots. Most of your charges are high. Left-handed, he doesn’t usually hit cross, having registered only one shot that way – in the other ten, half to his left corner, half in the central region of the goal.

– Luiz Adriano: 2 free kicks, 0 goals

He stopped at the crossbar the two times he took penalties this season. For Palmeiras, he didn’t hit once crossed. Right-handed, he has a bad history in penalty disputes, having missed in the three that he was involved in the club (Copa do Brasil, Recopa and Mundial de Clubes 2020).

– Ron: 1 charge, 1 goal

Ron went for a low penalty in 2021, ending the free-kick firmly after having lost his beat in the Club World Cup 2020. Its mechanics are quite peculiar, with plenty of distance and small trots during the race to the finish.

– Willian: 1 charge, 1 goal

Take good distance to the ball. Alternate the look between the goal and the ball. His strike is always with the inside of the foot and he usually kicks at mid-height. In 2021, his only shot was crossed.

– Gabriel Veron: 1 shot, 1 goal

His only charge was high. Right-handed, takes a short distance when hitting and doesn’t take his eyes off the ball.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

– Breno Lopes: 1 shot, 0 goal

Right-handed, stopped at the goalkeeper in the Copa do Brasil. It usually ends with a plate.

– Danilo: 1 charge, 0 goal

Hit the post in the Supercopa against Flamengo. Its mechanic has a distance of about 10 steps from the ball to the penalty area line. The race starts in small trots, alternating the look between the ball and the goal.

– Victor Luis – 1 kick, 1 goal

Left-handed, takes above average distance. Run steady and hit dry with the forefoot. In the only hit in 2021, he bet on a curzado, creeping hit. In seven analyzed charges, he lost only one.

– Luan – 1 shot, 0 goal

Run steady, looking only at the ball. Right-handed, always hits with the foot plate, in the crossed corner

– Mayke – 1 shot, 0 goal

Take five steps away from the ball. Run without frills, just looking at the ball. Hit the foot plate in the right corner

– Marcos Rocha – 1 shot, 0 goal

Just look at the ball. Right-handed, strikes with the fore part of the foot, in the crossed corner, at mid-height.