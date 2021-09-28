Anderson Silva breaks the silence and talks about the arrest of ‘younger brother’ Jon Jones; see Spider’s ‘outburst’

When Jon Jones appeared in UFC, in 2008, Anderson Silva already reigned in the absolute at middleweight (84 kg) and was increasingly consolidating himself as one of the great stars of the MMA worldwide. With his lanky physique and dominant performances among the light heavyweights (93 kg), ‘Bones’ quickly came to be compared to ‘Spider’. But what could have turned into a great rivalry, including the possibility of a superfight between them, became a relationship of mutual respect, affection and admiration between two of the greatest fighters of all time.

Therefore, the news of another Jon Jones arrest caused a feeling of sadness in the Brazilian, who says he considers the American as a kind of “younger brother”. In an interview on ‘The MMA Hour’, Anderson, visibly dismayed, lamented the fact that ‘Bones’ had become involved in a new problem with the law.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I don’t know what happened to Jon Jones, but I’m sad because I feel like Jon Jones is my little brother. I say this to my manager all the time: self sabotage. Jon Jones doesn’t need this. He is a wonderful person. I get sad. It’s hard for me to talk about Jon Jones, you know?” Anderson lamented.

After ending his career in the UFC, Anderson Silva has ventured into boxing, ensuring good performances and victories in the two presentations he has made so far inside the ring. In the first one, in June this year, ‘Spider’ overcame former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Then, three months later, it was also ex-UFC Tito Ortiz’s turn to be defeated by the Brazilian, by knockout.

getty

Jon Jones, on the other hand, has no prediction of returning to the Ultimate’s octagon. The former light heavyweight champion (93 kg) has not fought since February last year and has been dedicating himself to the physical transition process to compete at heavyweight. Now, after being arrested again, his return can be postponed once more.

The American was arrested by police last Friday (24), in Las Vegas, on charges of domestic violence, bodily injury and vehicle violation. The arrest came just hours after Jones attended the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, where his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson was honored.