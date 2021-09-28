Andreas Pereira reveals satisfaction in being at Flamengo on arrival in Ecuador: “I feel very good”

In the absence of Diego Ribas, the Belgian-born Brazilian has been a regular on the team, and has made good matches, especially in the last four.

This Wednesday (29), the Flamengo face the Barcelona from Guayaquil away from home, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the return match of the semifinals of the Liberators cup. In Rio de Janeiro, Rubro-Negro won 2-0, with two goals from Bruno Henrique, and is very close to reaching its third final in history, with two titles in the curriculum.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Gustavo Henrique Dando Choque”, the midfielder Andreas Pereira said how is the group: “It’s really cool, I think we’re doing everything we need to. The group is in tune, Renato talks a lot with us, gives us all the information we have to do on and off the field”.

Andreas still says he is feeling at home at Rubro-Negro: “I have to thank everyone, the professor, Marcos Braz, Bruno (Spindel), the president, everyone there who helps me on a daily basis. I feel great, not only me but my family too, so it makes a big difference.”.

With the absence of Diego Ribas, who is recovering from injury and is still not 100%, Andreas Pereira has been the starter, and has achieved some prominence in Flamengo’s midfield. He can play either behind, in the role of red-black captain, or more advanced, in the vacancy in which De Arrascaeta is the holder.

To obtain the classification, Rubro-Negro can even lose to Barcelona, ​​as long as it is by one goal difference, or even two, if they balance the nets. Whoever passes will face the winner of Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, who face each other the day before, on Tuesday (28).