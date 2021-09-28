Andréia Sadi and André Rizek tell the couple’s little secrets and talk about the day-to-day life with the twins: ‘Life is much cooler’ | famous

She is expert in politics and is inside all the “breath” of the world of the famous. He knows all about sports and doesn’t care about celebrity frills, meaning gossip doesn’t build their relationship. Besides that, Andréia Sadi and André Rizek they form a big couple for no one to fault.

parents of twins João and Peter, they are references in their areas of expertise and have also become the darlings of the internet. No wonder they are the guests of Fernanda Catania, a little seal, and Andrew Brandt on the podcast Owners of Reason, which you can check here 👇🎧

And look at the first frill of this virtual meeting: Foquinha and Sadi went to college together and have known each other for years. So, based on this hot information, you can already imagine that the conversation paid off, right?

Andréia told, for example, that everything happened very quickly in the couple’s life:

“We don’t fight. There’s a daily discussion. We got married a month before the pandemic. I spent the entire pregnancy isolated, so André became my safe haven, my support network, my boyfriend, my friend… That’s good, but it has the downside, which is: it also became a punching bag (laughs). We journalists don’t stop. We work triple. I left my apartment in São Paulo, after 9 years in Brasília, and I came to live at André’s house in Rio. With the suitcase I brought, I spent a year. It had two/three colors of the same dress shirt,” recalled Sadi.

“My house was really single, I didn’t even have a mirror, just a beard. When she wanted to get dressed, she called the elevator (laughs)”, completed Rizek.

Foquinha and André asked what they like to do in their (minimum) free time, which no one knows. And the answers were very similar to several couples out there. I confess that I identified myself! 😂

“When we have an hour, which is difficult, watch a movie and what does he want to see? ‘Monsters SA’… He’s addicted to drawing.”

“Me, I watch crazy cooking shows.”

“She doesn’t cook, she doesn’t eat sweets, but she likes to see people’s reactions when they’re eliminated (laughs),” he delivered.

Andréia Sadi and André Rizek tell about the couple’s quarantine

About haters, the sports journalist said that he insists on answering. Already Sadi warned that it blocks.

“I have a lot of hater and it’s a hobby to read insults to me, I like to respond and make fun of me (laughs). If a guy curses me, I laugh, but for the woman, it doesn’t take much more. It’s different. how men and women deal with attacks,” he explained.

“I don’t respond. It pisses me off. You have to be open to criticism, but aggression is something else. If the guy corrects me, I respond because I’m subject to error, but if it’s rudeness I block.”

They also told how they met and the “saga” of the first date, with the right to hang out at the house of none other than Caetano Veloso. The first public appearance was entitled to images on GloboNews, straight from the stage of a concert by Gilberto Gil.

It’s a lot of stories to tell, folks! 👀

“Our first New Year’s Eve together, we went to Niterói, because Gil invited her to see the comeback show. We didn’t post photos, nothing, but she was on stage. She, the biggest babe, in decolletage… Us kissing and enjoying the show, which they were filming and GloboNews showing. The camera caught Gil in the foreground and we were kissing. The next day, we were on several websites. That day was fun (laughs)”, joked Rizek.

“I got mad at myself, but it was unintentionally (laughs). All right, patience! Now we’re here with the twins (laughs),” added Sadi.

To learn a little more about the history of the journalist couple, Foquinha and André are also preparing a quiz. About perrengues, Rizek assured that he has none of that with his children:

“Life just got so much nicer.”

This quarantine period greatly strengthened the couple, according to Sadi. What the pandemic brought together, no one separates. “We’re never going to split up,” she said.

And the couple’s song: “‘Dia Branco’, but the one he played on the guitar and I cried was ‘ Veja (Margarida)'”.

