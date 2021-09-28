Andréia Sadi opens intimacy with André Rizek and tells the couple’s secrets

Journalist Andréia Sadi, 34, and her husband, André Rizek, 46, parents of twins João and Pedro, opened their intimacy to Fernanda Catania, a Foquinha, and André Brandt, in the podcast Donos da Razão. There, the couple told how they met, day-to-day fights, the arrival of their children and the pandemic.

“We don’t fight. There’s a daily discussion. We got married a month before the pandemic. I spent the entire pregnancy isolated, so André became my safe haven, my support network, my boyfriend, my friend… That’s good, but it has the downside, which is: it also became a punching bag (laughs). We journalists don’t stop. We work triple. I left my apartment in São Paulo, after 9 years in Brasília, and I came to live at André’s house in Rio. With the suitcase I brought, I spent a year. It had two/three colors of the same dress shirt,” recalled Sadi.

“My house was really single, it didn’t even have a mirror, just a beard. When she wanted to get ready, she called the elevator (laughs),” said Rizek.

Foquinha and André wanted to know what journalists like to do when they have free time:

“When we have an hour, which is difficult, we watch a movie and what does he want to see? ‘Monstros SA’… He’s addicted to drawing”, revealed Andréia, who continued:

“Me, I watch crazy cooking shows.”

“She doesn’t cook, she doesn’t eat sweets, but she likes to see people’s reactions when they are eliminated,” said André, laughing.

When it comes to haters, the sports journalist said that he insists on answering, but his wife prefers to block:

“I have a lot of hater and it’s a hobby to read insults to me, I like to respond and make fun of me (laughs). If a guy curses me, I laugh, but for the woman, it doesn’t take much more. It’s different. how men and women deal with attacks,” explained the communicator.

“I don’t respond. It irritates me. You have to be open to criticism, but aggression is something else. If the guy corrects me, I respond because I’m subject to error, but if it’s rude I block it,” said the specialist in policy.

And, to everyone’s surprise, Andréia and André met, nothing more, nothing less than at Caetano Veloso’s house. Afterwards, the first public appearance of the two together, was in a concert by Gilberto Gil:

“Our first New Year’s Eve together, we went to Niterói, because Gil invited her to see the comeback show. We didn’t post photos, nothing, but she was on stage. She, the biggest babe, in decolletage… Us kissing and enjoying the show, which they were filming and GloboNews showing. The camera caught Gil in the foreground and we were kissing. The next day, we were on several websites. That day was fun (laughs)”, joked Rizek.

“I got mad at myself, but I didn’t mean to (laughs). All right, patience! Now we’re here with the twins,” added Sadi, laughing.

About the arrival of the twins, André Rizek was direct:

“Life just got so much nicer.”

Finally, Andréia Sadi guaranteed that she and her husband will never separate: “We will never separate”.