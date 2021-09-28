Anelka surprises and says who should be ‘number 1’ in the PSG attack: ‘Messi has to serve you’

champion of Champions League fur Real Madrid in the 1999/2000 season, former striker Nicolas Anelka gave his opinion on the starring side of the PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain face the Rennes, next Sunday (03), for the 9th round.

In an interview with the newspaper le Parisien, the former player, who is currently coach of the French fourth division Hyères, stated that even being younger than Neymar and Messi, Kylian Mbappé should be ”number 1” in the attack of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino.

”At the Barcelona, all played for Messi. At PSG, everyone plays for Neymar and Mbappé. Now we have to put it all together and distribute it. The other players are prepared to work for these three. But they must be in agreement”, said Anelka, before completing:

”For me, Mbappé should be the boss of the attack, because he plays earlier. Neymar gives him the ball. Messi was also the top scorer at Barcelona, ​​but now he must serve Mbappé. Because number one is him. In every game, right from the start, he makes the difference. He has been there for five years and is respected. So it’s up to Messi to understand,” he concluded.

PSG returns to the field this Tuesday (28) to face the Manchester City, at 4 pm (GMT), at Parque dos Príncipes, in search of his first victory in the Champions League group stage.