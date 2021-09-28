Animal discovered that survived millions of years without sexual reproduction (PHOTO)

An international team of researchers studied a species of beetle mite, also known as Oppiella nova, concluding that “the survival of a species without sexual reproduction is quite rare, but not impossible”.

Until now, the survival of a species for a very long period without sexual reproduction was considered improbable or even impossible.

However, a team of zoologists and evolutionary biologists from Germany, Switzerland and France recently discovered that a species of beetle mite, known as Oppiella nova, was able to survive possibly over millions of years completely without sex.

The researchers collected in Germany, different specimens of Oppiella nova, a species composed exclusively of females, which measure a fifth of a millimeter, sequenced and analyzed their genetic information, according to a study published in the journal PNAS.

Data analysis demonstrated the Meselson effect (named after the American geneticist Matthew Stanley Meselson), which describes a feature in an organism’s genome suggesting purely asexual reproduction.

“Our results clearly show that Oppiella nova reproduces exclusively asexually. When it comes to understanding how asexual evolution works, these beetle mites can provide some surprises,” noted dr. Jens Bast from the Institute of Zoology at the University of Cologne in Germany.

The results demonstrate that the survival of a species without sexual reproduction is quite rare, but not impossible.

© Photo / University of Cologne / M. Maraun / K.Wehne A species of beetle mite known as Oppiella nova

The team will try to find out what makes these animals so special, concludes the statement from the University of Cologne.

Scientists already know the great evolutionary advantage of sexual reproduction, a strategy that, through the encounter of two different genomes, allows for genetic diversity in the offspring.

It is possible that species that reproduce asexually produce genetic clones of themselves.

Unlike other species, the lack of sexual reproduction makes the two copies of the genome independently accumulate mutations and become increasingly different within the same individual, that is, the two copies evolve independently and, by therefore, animals of this type are at greater risk of extinction.