Anitta gets two men at the same party and influencer shocks everyone by exposing everything

Last weekend, Anitta was exposed by Gkay on the social networks. The influencer, who is spending the vacation season in Miami, in the United States, said that the singer was with two men at the same party.

“We were at the club yesterday and Dona Anitta was getting a blow, but she wasn’t getting just one, but two. The boys spoke English. She’s staying with one and the other”, delivered the content creator.

“Every time one arrived, I started screaming: ‘Break the system.’ Because she was generating all sorts of things in me, anxiety attacks… And she didn’t care. The two would arrive at the same place and I would say: ‘Break down the system’. She, she dancing like that”, declared then.

Gkay continued the report saying that she was nervous about the situation: “There was a time when boy one arrived very angry. I started to feel sick. Because he said: ‘This boy saw her staying with another boy and he arrived here with the dogs’. I just had to tell this story and it makes me nervous. I don’t date this woman anymore. She will kill me”.

The powerful, after learning that she was denounced on the web, said that, in fact, she was left with more than two men. “We were lucky that the third one arrived and left. It wasn’t just three”, shot Anitta.

“She’s managing everything in the same place and it’s a two square meter place. And she doesn’t care, laughing”, reacted Gkay.

“But I didn’t ask you to organize. And if you find out I’m with three or four others, I’d talk to get you on your way. They all know that there is a possibility of this happening”, ended the funkeira.

Recently, Anitta showed that she is very close to actor Austin North. On her social networks, the singer posted some videos along with the American star, who is part of the cast of the Outer Banks series.

In the images, the Brazilian woman appeared by running the machine and shaving the artist’s hair. In his profile, the famous posted with Anitta, CJ Cook and Jonah Marais, and wrote: “new band“.

It is worth remembering that she had her name involved in rumors of an affair with Austin in recent days, after being seen leaving hand in hand with him in Los Angeles, in the United States.

Watch: