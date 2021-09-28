Another! Google Assistant starts receiving Material You from Android 12

This week Google began releasing the Material You theme for the Android personal assistant, a feature that in recent weeks has also been implemented in several native apps of the system and which should arrive for several other applications before the official announcement of the software. The novelty was added in version 12.37.19.29 of Google Assistant and at this first moment is only available to users enrolled in the Android 12 Beta testers program, but it will certainly be present in the stable version.





In addition to elements based on Material You — a novelty that adjusts the interface colors based on the smartphone’s wallpaper — Google Assistant also gained adjustments related to the Dynamic Color, changing most of the application visuals. Among the sections that have been changed are the pop-up that appears when activating the command ‘Ok, Google’ and the background of the main areas of the wizard.

These visual changes do not impact the wizard’s usability, however it is interesting that the developer is integrating Material You elements into the main Android applications, thereby increasing the user experience with the new operating system interface. For now Android 12 has not yet had its release schedule released, however it is expected that the new generation will arrive in October along with the Pixel 6 line.

