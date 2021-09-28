ANP authorizes Sinop ethanol plant to have greater production capacity in the country – Só Notícias

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) authorized Inpasa Agroindustrial, along the BR-163, in the Alto da Glória region, in Sinop, to increase its ethanol production capacity from corn. With the approval of the Agency, the industrial plant in the municipality becomes the largest in the country, in terms of authorized capacity.

Recently, the ANP had already authorized Inpasa to increase the capacity of hydrated ethanol (used by cars) to 1.75 million liters per day, the same amount for the production of anhydrous ethanol (used in the composition of gasoline). Now, with the new authorization, the capacity rises to 3 million liters per day for each of the fuels.

Inpasa is a Paraguayan company and the Sinop plant is the group’s first unit in Brazil, having been installed in 2019. In Mato Grosso, Inpasa is also building a plant for processing corn, which is under construction, with investments in excess of R$1 billion.

According to data released by the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea), corn ethanol has been the main responsible for the growth of cereal consumption in the state. With the drop in the production of sugarcane (raw material most used in the production of Brazilian biofuel), industries sought support in corn.

According to the Sugarcane Industry Union (Unica), the production of ethanol from cereals grew 77.3% year-on-year and directly reflected in the destination of corn production in Mato Grosso, which is the largest producer of the biofuel. from the cereal in the country.

“In addition, even with the 119.85% increase in available prices last month compared to June 2020, the sector continues with strong production expectations. In this way, the production of biofuel gains potential for growth in the state, which generates an increase in the added value of corn from Mato Grosso”, announced the Imea, in July.

