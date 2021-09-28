ANS hears 190 people to investigate irregularities of Prevent Senior in the treatment of Covid – 27/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) is listening to 190 people in two processes to investigate irregularities of the Prevent Senior operator in the care of patients with Covid-19. The network sent the agency on Friday (24) additional information requested during investigations at the company’s headquarters.

Prevent Senior came into the sights of Covid’s CPI after a dossier signed by 15 doctors pointed out serious failures in care.

According to the document, the hospitals in the network were used as laboratories for studies with the so-called Covid kit, a set of drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of the disease. According to the report, patients and their families were not informed about this type of treatment.

One of the most serious complaints presented is that there was a protocol to change the so-called ICD (International Code of Diseases), so that Covid-19 was removed from patient records after a certain number of days of hospitalization.​

In view of the denounced facts, the ANS, which regulates the services of health plans in Brazil, opened two processes to investigate the operator.

The first investigates any failure to communicate with patients about the risks of using the drugs in the covid kit. According to the agency, calls have already been made to one hundred patients identified in documents collected at the operator as beneficiaries who received the medicine cocktail.

The second process determines whether there was any restriction, by any means, on the freedom of the physicians to exercise their professional activity. Letters were sent to five doctors identified in the process, to determine how the prescription of early treatment is done.

Letters were also sent to another 85 doctors who work or have worked in Covid’s front-line care.

In a statement, the ANS states that the results of the investigation, as well as the analysis of the information sent by the operator on Friday, will support possible measures by the agency against the company. The agency also says that it is awaiting a return to the letter sent to Covid’s CPI requesting information that may contribute to the investigations.

Last week, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, said in testimony to Covid’s CPI that the operator adopted a procedure to change the diagnosis code for patients with Covid-19. The operator argues that it was just an internal, bureaucratic procedure, and that it would not affect notification.

However, experts and members of the CPI maintain that it was indeed a form of fraud and that this would impact the number of infected and victims of the disease, in the overall balance.

Physician Walter Correa de Souza Melo​, who reported being threatened by the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, also stated during the telephone conversation between the two that the death record of denial physician Anthony Wong was manipulated.

The purpose of the change, according to Melo, would be not to mention Covid-19 as the cause of death for the pediatrician and toxicologist, who died, aged 73, on January 15 of this year. The doctor was one of the main advocates of so-called early treatment.

In April of last year, Prevent released an unauthorized study by Conep (National Research Ethics Commission), claiming that the combined use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin would reduce hospitalizations in patients suspected of having Covid.

However, in an interview with sheet, the Chief Executive of Prevent, Fernando Parrillo, admitted that this study does not prove that hydroxychloroquine helps in the treatment against Covid.