ANS investigates Hapvida and takes steps to investigate suspicions in prescriptions against covid-19

  • Vinícius Lemos – @oviniciuslemos
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Hydroxychloroquine tablets

Reports of pressure for the use of hydroxychloroquine against covid-19 made HapVida become a target for ANS assessment

Amid the scandal over reports of alleged illegalities by Prevent Senior, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is also investigating the conduct of another company in the covid-19 pandemic: Hapvida, the main health care provider in the Northeast and North and one of the largest in the country.

There is also an investigation about the São Francisco Group, in the interior of São Paulo, which was purchased by Hapvida in 2019.

The ANS, the health insurance regulatory agency, began investigating Hapvida after reports that the company allegedly pressured doctors from different locations, including the São Francisco Group, to prescribe hydroxychloroquine in suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19.

This Monday morning (27/09), the ANS made “in loco investigations” at the headquarters of Hapvida and Grupo São Francisco to seek “more information for the investigation process” on suspected irregularities. The agency did not detail which materials were targeted and which will be analyzed in the investigation.