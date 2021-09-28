ANS investigates Hapvida and takes steps to investigate suspicions in prescriptions against covid-19

Vinícius Lemos – @oviniciuslemos

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

27 September 2021, 18:51 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Reports of pressure for the use of hydroxychloroquine against covid-19 made HapVida become a target for ANS assessment

Amid the scandal over reports of alleged illegalities by Prevent Senior, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is also investigating the conduct of another company in the covid-19 pandemic: Hapvida, the main health care provider in the Northeast and North and one of the largest in the country.

There is also an investigation about the São Francisco Group, in the interior of São Paulo, which was purchased by Hapvida in 2019.

The ANS, the health insurance regulatory agency, began investigating Hapvida after reports that the company allegedly pressured doctors from different locations, including the São Francisco Group, to prescribe hydroxychloroquine in suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19.

This Monday morning (27/09), the ANS made “in loco investigations” at the headquarters of Hapvida and Grupo São Francisco to seek “more information for the investigation process” on suspected irregularities. The agency did not detail which materials were targeted and which will be analyzed in the investigation.

In April, the State Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ceará (MP-CE) fined Hapvida R$ 468,000 for, according to the MP-CE, “imposing, without distinction, to all registered physicians, that they prescribe certain medications in the treatment of patients with Covid -19”. After applying the penalty, the prosecutor Hugo Vasconcelos Xerez, responsible for the procedure, also asked that the case be referred to the ANS.

Hapvida filed an appeal against the fine imposed by the MP-CE and is awaiting a response.

On August 30, the ANS began the investigation against Hapvida. “There is an investigation process in progress due to a complaint made by a provider regarding the restriction of professional freedom, regarding the prescription of medicines”, explains the agency in a statement to BBC News Brasil.

In the case of the São Francisco operator, the ANS procedure was opened on September 8, after complaints from doctors working in the company. The regulatory agency explains that it leads “the investigation of any restriction, by any means, to the service provider’s freedom to exercise the professional activity”.

Although the operator in the interior of São Paulo belongs to Hapvida, the ANS argues that it opened two separate investigations because “São Francisco has its own CNPJ, must comply with supplementary health legislation and is subject to sanctions if it commits infractions”.

In a note to the report, Hapvida denies that it has pressed for the use of hydroxychloroquine in its hospitals and claims that it respects medical autonomy. “In addition, the prescription of any medications was always made by mutual agreement, formalized between the doctor and the patient during consultation”, says a company statement.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Studies have shown, since last year, that chloroquine is ineffective against the disease caused by the coronavirus

ANS also currently conducts two investigations against Prevent Senior. The complaints against the health care provider are not limited, as in the case of Hapvida, to the supposed imposition of the use of medicines without proof against the disease.

According to the ANS, against Prevent Senior there is an investigation, opened on September 8, “to verify whether the doctors have suffered restrictions on their professional freedom” and another, opened on September 20, “to verify that the beneficiaries were properly informed about the risks of using the drugs”.

Prevent Senior is also the target of complaints for imposing on doctors to prescribe treatments against covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine, according to a dossier anonymously prepared by the company’s doctors and former doctors. The use of the drug would be imposed along with azithromycin, in a “covid kit”.

Other complaints against the company, which surfaced during the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), such as alleged fraud in a study on hydroxychloroquine and concealing deaths from the disease (understand more here).

On September 17th, the ANS carried out investigations at Prevent Senior. The agency states that it is currently analyzing the documentation obtained and is awaiting responses on a request to have access to information and documents forwarded to covid-19’s CPI.

Prevent Senior denies the accusations, alleges that the file against the company is the result of stolen and manipulated data and asks the Attorney General’s Office to investigate the case.

The hydroxychloroquine in Hapvida

In August 2020, BBC News Brasil published a report in which doctors from different regions of the country reported the company’s pressure to prescribe the drug. Two health professionals said they were dismissed for not taking the drug for the disease, because there is no scientific proof.

The report spoke again with these health professionals on Thursday (23/09). The two claim that Hapvida was pushing for the use of hydroxychloroquine in much the same way as what has been reported about Prevent Senior.

“They (at Hapvida) checked into the system who had prescribed hydroxychloroquine (to patients with covid-19) and who hadn’t. And they drew attention and threatened to dismiss all those who did not prescribe it,” says a doctor heard by the report, who asked for not to be identified. He says he was dismissed by the company after refusing to prescribe the drug to patients with covid-19.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, President Jair Bolsonaro intensely defended the use of chloroquine against covid-19, even without scientific support

This professional, who worked at a unit of the São Francisco Group at the beginning of the pandemic, says that there were meetings with doctors in which superiors said they had a “study ready for publication” that showed that there were fewer deaths and hospitalizations among patients who took hydroxychloroquine.

“They said they would send this study to anyone who wanted to, but they never sent me”, says the health professional.

According to doctors, Hapvida has adopted a protocol that indicates the use of hydroxychloroquine in the first days of symptoms of covid-19. In the network’s guidelines, the drug is contraindicated in cases of people who have difficulties such as heart or kidney problems or allergy to medication.

Hapvida’s protocol also included other medications, such as the antiparasitic ivermectin, the corticosteroid prednisone, and the antibiotic azithromycin. But health professionals claim that the greatest pressure was on prescribing hydroxychloroquine.

Hapvida does not detail, in a note to BBC News Brasil, about the source it used as a reference to define how the drug would be used among patients with covid-19.

Physician Felipe Peixoto states that Hapvida said that the use of hydroxychloroquine was essential. According to him, the operator argued that the number of hospitalizations and patients in serious condition decreased after adopting the drug.

“But in fact there was no concrete data in relation to this. No safety method was guaranteed for patients taking the medication,” he says. He says he was dismissed after refusing to prescribe the drug to patients at a health operator’s unit in Fortaleza (CE).

Part of the supposed pressure they suffered to use the medicine, according to the doctors, occurred through WhatsApp groups for the company’s professionals. They say that this charge also occurred in person in some cases.

Peixoto says that, before being dismissed by the company, a head responsible for a health unit in the network stated, in a WhatsApp group, that there was no room for “discussion about hydroxychloroquine”. He would have also, according to the doctor, advised professionals to stop reporting on the risks of medication.

The charge for adopting the drug, doctors say, increased from May 2020, when Hapvida announced that it had acquired thousands of hydroxychloroquine units and started to deliver them free of charge to its customers. At the time, the company announced the purchase of the drugs and argued that this was due to the good results that the drug brought to patients with covid-19.

Chloroquine and its derivative, hydroxychloroquine, are medicines used to treat diseases such as lupus, arthritis, rheumatoid and malaria. Since last year, studies have shown the ineffectiveness of these drugs to combat covid-19.

In investigating Hapvida, the ANS seeks information such as who would be responsible for demanding the prescription of hydroxychloroquine and how the supposed audit of medical records was carried out, which according to reports occurred to check whether the drug had been prescribed.

In the statement denying any charge for the prescription of hydroxychloroquine, Hapvida says it defends professional freedom so that doctors can define “the most appropriate treatments for the patient, according to the information available at the time of care”.

What can happen after the calculation of the ANS?

ANS states that at the end of the investigation on Hapvida, as in the case of Prevent Senior, it will evaluate “the possible adoption of a measure” if it is proven that there were irregularities.

“The results of the diligences are being analyzed and will subsidize decisions regarding the measures to be adopted. However, if actions that are not within the Agency’s competence are found, the documents may be forwarded to the competent entities”, says a statement from the ANS to the BBC News Brazil.

If there are new complaints about possible irregularities of other health care providers in the country, the ANS says in a note that “new processes may be instituted”.

Attorney Luciana Dadalto, a specialist in medical and health law, explains that the ANS can apply different types of punishment if it is proven that the operators acted illegally.

The ANS rules define that operators cannot pay for “illicit or unethical treatments, defined as such from a medical point of view, or not recognized by the competent authorities”. In addition, he says that these companies cannot interfere with the autonomy of health professionals.

“The biggest problem in Brazil today is the lack of understanding that the prescription of the “covid kit” is unethical, because we are talking about a treatment without scientific proof”, points out the specialist.

If the ANS understands that there was some kind of illegality on the part of the operator, the punishments can range from temporary suspension of the sale of health plans to the cancellation of authorization for the company to operate.

“The ANS is also competent to punish the operator’s administrators, not just the plan itself. It can punish administrators or members of the boards if there is any violation”, says Luciana.

In addition, the regulatory agency can forward the findings to the Public Ministry, which can conduct the case in the criminal and civil courts.

The case can also, if the irregularities are confirmed, be referred to the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) and to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) so that those involved are administratively punished.