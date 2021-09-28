Apple and Samsung will be notified of tying on releases

With the release of new high-end devices from Samsung and Apple — iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 — the discussion about smartphones not coming with in-box chargers has resurfaced. Procon-SP had already fined companies in 2020 and is preparing to notify them again, until next Wednesday (29).

Fernando Capez, executive director of the agency, said in an interview for the website TechAll that Procon-SP understands that the sale of the charger separately from the cell phone constitutes tying. Since the user can only charge the device with that specific charger, the user would be required to purchase two pieces.

When asked about how these changes influence the routine of consumers, Capez says that the consumer already expects to receive the charger, and that breaking this routine could lead to an unjustified price increase.

He also adds that the Consumer Protection Code establishes that, even if Apple discloses the content that comes with the device, if this information is camouflaged, it is also an offense to the code.

“We can compare it with going to a supermarket. The customer would buy a product of 400 grams for R$ 20. Now, the same product continues to cost R$ 20, but with 300 grams. The company can reduce the quantity, but it is necessary to print this information on the packaging so that the consumer is aware”, says the executive director.

Capez says the agency is studying collective action. Meanwhile, Procon-SP suggests that consumers seek a special civil court, where consumers must ask the judge to determine the free delivery of the charger. This would be the most immediate measure to resolve the issue.

Response from companies

In 2020, Samsung delivered the Galaxy S21 devices accompanied by the charger after the Procon-SP action. However, according to Capez, the company decided not to keep the signed agreement. After being contacted, Samsung announced that it has not identified receipt of the notification.

After being fined in March this year, Apple said that iPhones sold in the country work with existing chargers, including those manufactured by third parties, as long as they follow Anatel’s safety standards — not violating the device’s warranty. The company did not comment on the current situation.