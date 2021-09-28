Apple and Tesla suppliers stop production due to energy policies in China

Various suppliers of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) have suspended production at some Chinese factories for several days to comply with stricter energy consumption policies, putting supply chains at risk in the high season for electronics.

Two major Taiwanese chip makers, however, say their facilities in China are operating normally.

The stoppages come at a time when coal supply is tighter in China and emissions standards have triggered a heavy contraction in the industry in several regions, hurting the country’s economic growth rate, analysts said.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (3037.TW) said late on Sunday (26) that three of its subsidiaries in China had stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 to midnight on Sept. 30 for “comply with the local government’s electricity limitation policy”.

The Taiwanese printed circuit board maker said it does not expect a significant impact as other factories will be part of production.

Eson Precision Ind Co Ltd (5243.TW), an affiliate of Taiwan Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn) (2317.TW), said in a statement that it has suspended production from Sunday to Friday at facilities in the Chinese city of Kunshan.

Concraft Holding Co Ltd (4943.TW), a supplier of speaker components for Apple’s iPhone that has factories in Suzhou City, said it would suspend production for five days until noon on Thursday and would use inventory to meet demand.

Chipmakers United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) (2303.TW) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) told Reuters there was no impact on their factories in China.

UMC’s Hejian factory in Suzhou is currently operating at full capacity utilization of 80,000 plus wafers per month,” said the Taiwanese company, whose customers include Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O). The

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that contract manufacturer Foxconn’s Kunshan facilities had “very little” impact on production.

Foxconn has had to “tweak” a small part of its capacity there, which includes making non-Apple notebooks, one of the people said, adding that the company has seen no impact on other major production centers in China.

The second person said the company had to change some of the Kunshan workers’ shifts from late September to early October.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, declined to comment.