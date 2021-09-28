Apple Chooses Sony to Supply New iPhone 13 Pro Max Rear Camera Sensors

As much as the apple do not reveal all technical details of their smartphones, many enthusiastic users disassemble all the components of the devices in search of checking everything about the devices. According to the website GSMArena, which claims to have received information from one of these enthusiasts by technology, the three rear sensors that make up the camera’s set of iPhone 13 Pro Max they are Sony IMX 7 series.

The 12MP main camera has a focal length equivalent to 26mm, an aperture of F/1.5 and a pixel size of 1.9 µm. There is an OIS displacement sensor and a 7P (seven elements) lens on the front. The ultra-wide snapper has the same 12MP resolution, 13mm focal length and F/1.8 aperture as its 6P lens. The most notable update is the addition of auto focus.

The 12MP telephoto camera now has a focal length of 77mm for 3x zoom, but its 6P lens with OIS has a slower F/2.8 aperture. Depending on the scene, you can now enjoy night mode to more than make up for it. The ToF sensor, responsible for the blur effect, for example, and the front camera were inherited from iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to the source of the GSMArena. Are you thinking about getting an iPhone 13? Tell us in the comments below!